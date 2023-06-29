Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Embracing Non-Surgical Facelifts and Redefining the Norm
Southern Aesthetics Offers Minimally Invasive Procedures that Deliver Remarkable Results
Non-surgical facelifts are a terrific option for people who want to improve the appearance of their face without incisions, general anesthesia, added costs, and recovery time.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the years pass, signs of aging become more prominent, affecting the face and causing wrinkles and sagging skin that can undermine a person’s self-confidence. It is natural to desire a rejuvenated and youthful look, and that is why facelifts have become one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures worldwide. However, Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, a renowned cosmetic surgeon at Southern Aesthetics, believes that there is a better way to achieve stunning results without the need for surgical intervention.
A facelift is a surgical procedure that aims to lift and tighten the skin and underlying tissues of the face and neck, effectively reducing wrinkles, sagging, and jowls. However, advancements in cosmetic surgery have introduced a more modern alternative – the non-surgical facelift. Dr. Treece is an avid supporter of embracing the alternative to traditional facelifts, and there's plenty of good reasons why.
Introducing the latest advancements in non-surgical facelift techniques, Dr. Treece offers a range of minimally invasive procedures that deliver remarkable results without the associated risks and extended recovery times of traditional facelifts. By utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and techniques, Dr. Treece ensures that patients experience optimal outcomes with minimal discomfort.
“Non-surgical facelifts are a terrific option for people who want to improve the appearance of their face without incisions, general anesthesia, added costs, and recovery time,” states Dr. Penelope Treece.
During a consultation at Southern Aesthetics, patients will have the opportunity to explore a variety of options tailored to their unique needs. Injectable dermal fillers are expertly administered to restore volume, smooth out wrinkles, diminish nasolabial folds, and redefine a beautiful jawline. Neurotoxins like Botox and Xeomin are skillfully utilized to relax facial muscles and reduce the appearance of wrinkles in areas such as the forehead, eyes, neck, marionette lines, and upper lip.
For those seeking a more comprehensive facial rejuvenation, Dr. Treece employs cutting-edge technology like Renuvion, a revolutionary treatment that combines cold helium laser and radiofrequency technology to lift and tighten the skin, delivering natural-looking and long-lasting results. Laser treatments are also available to improve skin tone, minimize lines, and refine pores, creating a more youthful and radiant complexion.
As an expert cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Treece understands that every patient is unique, and a personalized approach is paramount. “While a non-surgical facelift can yield remarkable results, it is not equal to a surgical facelift. The results are not as dramatic as the procedure is also not as dramatic.”
With a commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to patient satisfaction, Southern Aesthetics ensures that each individual receives the highest quality care and achieves their desired aesthetic goals.
Experience the transformative power of non-surgical facelifts with Dr. Penelope Treece, and discover the secret to timeless beauty and regain confidence today.
