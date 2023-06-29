/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Vantiva Partners with Orange Belgium to deploy the Livebox,

the operator’s next-generation multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 Hybrid Fiber Coaxial gateway

Based on RDK-B software and Wi-Fi 6, this fully customized box will allow 1Gb/s speeds and respond to the increasing demand for sustainable products

Atlanta – June 29, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY), formerly known as Technicolor, today announced it has partnered with Orange Belgium to design and deploy the Livebox, their latest generation DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) gateway and its Wi-Fi 6 extender booster. The Livebox will also enable Orange Belgium to launch a new Boost Giga offering at 1Gbps with 95% nationwide coverage by mid-2024. Based on the new flagship of Vantiva’s DOCSIS portfolio and specially customized for Orange Belgium, the Livebox is the most advanced and sustainably built HFC gateway for the consumer and business market with an end-to-end Wi-Fi 6 solution.

“The Livebox is a testament to Orange Belgium’s commitment to innovation and superior digital experiences,” comments Philippe Toussaint, Chief Technology Officer Fixed Network at Orange Belgium. “Partnering with Vantiva, the industry leader in DOCSIS 3.1, RDK, and Wi-Fi technologies, we have developed a modem built on cutting-edge technology and powered by the globally acclaimed open software RDK-B. With its multi-gigabit capabilities, it sets new benchmarks in connectivity and unlocks a world of advanced and value-added experiences for our consumer and business customers.”

“Orange Belgium is fully dedicated to offer its customers nothing but the best, with personalized solutions to meet the unique needs of each customer,” adds Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer at Orange Belgium. “Thanks to the Livebox, our customers can enjoy a state-of-the-art gigabit experience at home with increased speed options like Boost Giga, the fastest internet available with speeds of 1Gbps. The modem is also a symbol of our common commitment to a greener future and of our response to the increasing demand for sustainable products.”

The Livebox, based on the worldwide open software RDK-B, is multi-gigabit enabled, thanks to the latest generation of DOCSIS 3.1 chipset and has a built-in 2.5 Gbps ethernet port. The Livebox is designed with advanced Wi-Fi 6 and a tower that optimizes Wi-Fi performance to connect all devices in the home. The gateway also includes EasyMesh technology and the new Wi-Fi 6 extender booster for a seamless extension of Wi-Fi service.

In addition, both the gateway and Wi-Fi Booster modules have been designed to reduce the carbon footprint as they are easy to refurbish, made from 95% recycled plastic, exclude single-use plastics and are packaged with recycled cardboard.

This project is an additional proof of Vantiva's commitment to sustainability as recognized by being awarded the Platinum Medal for the second straight year by EcoVadis, one of the world’s leading corporate social responsibility rating agencies. Vantiva ranked among the top 1% of companies worldwide rated by the agency and was also ranked in the top 2% of companies worldwide rated by S&P Global.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Orange Belgium as they look to the future and continue to provide exceptional service and tailored solutions to their customers, which has always been a key to Orange Belgium’s success,” said Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president of the Global Customer Unit at Vantiva. “This partnership truly showcases the innovation and commitment to excellence that defines Vantiva. With our dedicated teams at our R&D centers in Belgium and France, The Livebox is sustainably built and has been specially customized to meet Orange Belgium’s specific requirements to be seamlessly integrated into its ecosystem.”

This is the latest development in Vantiva’s ongoing commitment to providing open and innovative technologies for Network Service Providers (NSPs) around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver consumers seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences by creating best-in-class customer premises equipment and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.net vantiva@thatcherandco.com

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 1,391 million euros in 2022 and over 3 million customers on 31 December 2022, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. As a convergent player, it provides next generation connectivity services to residential and business customers through multi-gigabits mobile, cable and optic fiber networks, also relating to the Internet of Things (IoT). Its high-performance mobile network is equipped with the latest technologies and benefits from continuous investments. As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium is also investing to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide on 31 December 2022. The Group is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen – annelore.marynissen@orange.com +32 (0)479 01 60 58

Sven Adams – sven.adams@orange.com +32 (0)486 36 47 22

Margaux Vigneron – margaux.vigneron@orange.com +32 (0)472 22 22 09

press@orange.be

Attachment