Air quality approval renewed for Twin Rivers Pulp Ltd.

CANADA, June 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the Twin Rivers Pulp Ltd. mill in Edmundston.

The mill has a production rate of about 700 tonnes per day of magnesium-based sulphite pulp and 100 tonnes per day of groundwood pulp.

The company's current approval expires on July 31, with the new five-year approval taking effect on Aug. 1. The approval follows a public consultation process that included a public review that ran from Jan. 26 to May 26.

The information, along with approval conditions, can be viewed on the Department of Environment and Local Government website or at any regional office of the department.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

 

