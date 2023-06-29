Mice Model Market: Analyzing the Industry's Growth and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

The global mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Citoxlab Group was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. By extending the research pipeline and regional reach, this deal would further solidify Charles River's position as the leading, international, initial CRO, which would increase the ability of the organization to collaborate with clients from the field of drug discovery and development.

Due to the growing usage of mice model in immunology disease research and infectious disease experiments and also in monoclonal antibody production, the inbred segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period

Due to growing use of mice model to produce personalized drugs and also for drug development, the breeding segment is projected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, growing usage of mice model to recognize genotypes for research purposes is projected to fuel the segment further during the forecast period.

Due to the effectiveness and flexibility of CRISPR technology, the CRISPR segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In contrast to gene targeting approaches based on the use of embryonic stem cells, CRISPR eliminates the time required to modify target genes so that they can be effectively applied to embryos.

During the forecast period, the cancer segment is likely to dominate the market. Mice models provide valuable clues concerning the biological function of a standard genome. In transcriptional cancer studies, this marks an essential factor for evaluating potential validity of the targeted treatment, as targets can be precisely inactivated in the form of a developed or developing tumor.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others

