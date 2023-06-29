DCA Virtual Business Support Promotes Star Employee
DCA Virtual Business Support announces the promotion of Deanne Duncan to Operations Manager.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DCA Virtual Business Support has announced the promotion of Deanne Duncan to Operations Manager. In this new capacity, Duncan will be responsible for overseeing operations functions such as formulating strategy, performance enhancement, and managing company processes.
Duncan has been with DCA Virtual for nine years and has played a vital role in nurturing the company’s growth. In 2014, the President of DCA Virtual, Denise Cagan, brought Duncan on as a contractor. After three years in this role, Duncan accepted Cagan’s offer to join the team part-time as a Virtual Assistant (VA). At the time, Duncan’s family was going through a time of financial uncertainty. She had just become a new mother, and her husband was between jobs.
Duncan shared, “I was worried about money, then Denise offered me a part-time position. It was exactly what my family and I needed. I jumped on the opportunity!” She went on to express how incredible it has been working for a boss like Cagan, saying, “A little bit of me wanted to grow up to be Denise Cagan. You don’t find bosses like her that often.”
Over time, Duncan’s position as a part-time VA turned into full-time, which eventually evolved into a management role.
When asked how this came to be, Duncan said, “It was very willy-nilly. Denise sent a message to our team at the time asking if anyone was interested in leadership, and I responded. I realized I wanted to provide opportunities for people who can’t hold down a regular job like I once couldn’t. Denise has always given back, and it’s a goal of mine to keep that going.”
After stepping in as a member of the company’s management team, Duncan again found herself with a new title. This time she got to create her position’s title. She chose Team Catalyst Lead because catalyst means change. And that was exactly what she wanted to do, bring good change to the company.
Between Duncan’s natural talent for administrative work, her commitment to DCA Virtual, and her heart to see the company and its employees flourish, Cagan felt it was time to give Duncan a new opportunity where her skills and passions could thrive at a higher level in the company. Since March 2023, Duncan has been slowly shifting into her new role as Operations Manager and is now fully settled in this position.
“It [Duncan’s new role] is exciting, exhilarating. My heart is in it. I want to create the greatest atmosphere for our team members. And this new role allows me to gain the insight and perspective to do that,” described Duncan. “I became an adultier adult working here [DCA Virtual]. My time with the company has provided me with the opportunity to expand my skills while homeschooling my children. That’s not typical in the business world. DCA Virtual creates opportunities, and I just want to make sure that goes on forever,” said Duncan.
DCA Virtual Business Support is unique in that it functions as a completely virtual workforce, allowing team members to operate on flexible schedules that meet their needs from anywhere in the United States. Visit https://dcavirtual.com/ to learn more about DCA Virtual’s current job openings and their small business services.
