17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Revolutionizing Kitchenware Industry Makes 2-in-1 Dish Available for Funding
The Wayv Bowl – revolutionary kitchenware designed by a teenager – has smashed its funding goal just hours after investors were given the chance to back it.
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 17-Year-Old Entrepreneur Revolutionizing Kitchenware Industry Makes 2-in-1 Dish Available for Funding
The Wayv Bowl – a piece of revolutionary kitchenware designed by a teenager – has smashed its funding goal just hours after investors were given the chance to back it.
Inventor Gal Butler, 17, created Wayv Bowl to transform the humble plate and bowl.
By cleverly using magnets, it can seamlessly transform from a flat dinner plate into a watertight bowl in an instant.
With multiple bowls being able to fold flat, it saves space while also proving far easier to clean. It’s also dishwasher safe.
Seeking funding through crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, it surpassed its target figure a remarkable three times in the first day.
And there’s been no slowdown in investor interest. It has so far delivered well over ten times the investment first sought.
Says New Yorker Gal: “My goal was to create a product that enhances the food preparation process and elevates the dining experience for people worldwide”.
“I firmly believe that innovation knows no age limit. With passion, determination, and a touch of creativity, anyone can bring their ideas to life.”
The Wayv Bowl uses a combination of eight powerful Neodymium magnets to ensure it is reliably secured and watertight. By simply folding in the sides of the plate it instantly turns into a bowl.
The teenager finalized the Wayv Bowl design in October 2021 and commenced the pursuit of patent protection for his invention.
Gal also crafted a comprehensive business plan and marketing strategy while actively participating in his school's robotics and wrestling teams.
Now he is looking to make major in-roads into a kitchen and cookware market which, in the US alone, was worth $25.4 billion in 2022, according to IBISWorld.
The young entrepreneur believes creating efficient dining and kitchenware that save space and clutter without limiting practicality and quality is yet to be truly developed.
His father, Etan Butler, added: "I am immensely proud of Gal's remarkable dedication and achievements with the Wayv Bowl. I have witnessed his relentless pursuit of excellence. Gal's drive and creativity defy age barriers. Supporting him on this journey is an honour, and I eagerly anticipate the Wayv Bowl's transformative impact on the kitchen experience."
The Kickstarter page can be found here.
