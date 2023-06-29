ALE-8-ONE & KY FOR KY PARTNER ON BLACKBERRY FOR BLACKBERRY EXCHANGE EVENT
The BlackBerry for Blackberry exchange is a fun and substantive opportunity to collaborate with KY for KY, recycle phones [...], and contribute to the Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts.”LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all Blackberry fans! Connecting the past and present, Ale-8-One teams up with local clothing and accessory favorite KY for KY for a BlackBerry for Blackberry phone exchange event. Fans are encouraged to dust off the old basement boxes and turn in the now retired devices for a 4-pack of Blackberry Ale-8, the re-released summer flavor offering by the iconic soda manufacturer.
Beginning on July 3rd, supplies permitting, all BlackBerry phones turned into the KY for KY Fun Mall at 1315 Winchester Road, will be designated for recycling. In appreciation for fan contributions to sustainability as part of this exchange event, each participant will receive a complimentary 4-pack of the highly sought-after limited Blackberry Ale-8, limited to one 4-pack per customer.
As a proud member of 1% For The Planet, Ale-8-One is passionate about conservation efforts and protecting the natural beauty of both the Commonwealth and the planet, designating a percentage of sales to support environmental causes. As part of the BlackBerry for Blackberry exchange initiative, all BlackBerry phones collected will be donated and recycled through the Louisville Zoo and their partnership with Eco-Cell Silverback, benefiting ongoing conservation efforts by the Zoo.
“This community-driven exchange initiative is designed with the future in mind. For a brand that is almost a century old, we recognize that we have an accountability to ensure a sustainable environment for the next generation. Even the smallest efforts are impactful especially when we come together as a collective. The BlackBerry for Blackberry exchange is a fun and substantive opportunity to collaborate with KY for KY, recycle phones containing precious metals, and contribute to the Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts." – Kevin Price, CMO Ale-8-One
To find out more about the cell phone recycling program at the Louisville Zoo, visit https://louisvillezoo.org
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. http://ale8one.com/ @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
