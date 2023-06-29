DealFlow Events Designates IBN as Official Media Partner of the June 2023 Reg A Conference

/EIN News/ -- RYE, N.Y., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through their 60+ brands, today announces that it has been selected as the official media partner for the upcoming Reg A Conference hosted by DealFlow Financial Products, Inc. The event will be held June 30 at the Westchester Country Club on Biltmore Avenue in Rye, New York.

The event will be this year’s largest gathering of dealmakers and companies interested in capital raising strategies that use Regulation A.

Enacted in 2015, Regulation A offers smaller companies exemptions from registration requirements at the time of raising capital via public offerings. Although C-suite executives and senior management find the flexibility of this regulation of great strategic importance, deploying it appropriately requires sound knowledge of distinct reporting requirements and disclosure rules.

As the best-in-class event, the conference will host sessions by nearly 20 distinguished industry experts and will be attended by representatives of public and private companies that are looking to raise capital, as well as investment professionals such as Reg A investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and private equity experts, deal advisors and marketing consultants.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to elevate the visibility of the conference, using an array of outreach tools and influential digital channels to reach target audiences.

IBN will deploy strategies that further the outreach of invited speakers, event sponsors, and the conference through multiple social media platforms as well as its syndication network. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners along with an extensive portfolio of online channels, including 60+ IBN brands that collectively reach an audience of 2+ million.

“Having hosted hundreds of conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics, DealFlow Events has an incredible track record and strong base of returning attendees. Their events are well-known for providing high-quality educational and networking content,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate closely with DealFlow Events while driving greater visibility for the Reg A process, invited speakers, participating companies and conference as a whole.”

To register and explore different ticket options, visit https://regaconference.com/tickets/

