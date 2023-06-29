North American Bancard data scientist honored in Analytics Institute Awards

Payments company team member recognized by Dublin-based organization

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Michigan, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, is proud to announce that one of our valuable team members was recently honored by Dublin’s Analytics Institute in its annual Analytics & AI Awards.

The Analytics & AI Awards are designed to celebrate the best and brightest in the industry, showcasing their expertise, innovation, and contribution to the ever-changing world of data analytics and AI.

North American Bancard’s Dr. Pawel Lee, PhD, a data scientist with the company, was given the Analytics Practitioner of the Year Award for his work on using advanced machine learning capabilities for managing and mitigating risk. The award aims to celebrate the success of Ireland’s top analytics practitioners and acknowledge their individual achievements in the data science industry.

NAB’s Enterprise Risk Management Data Science Team was also a finalist for Team of the Year, for its holistic approach in using data science throughout the payments risk lifecycle.

“Machine learning is a great passion of mine and it brings me great joy to receive this honor,” said Lee. “I feel that it is the culmination of all the love and support I have been given by the team; I cannot possibly thank them enough. The award is also a reflection of the atmosphere of innovation and cooperation fostered by the leadership at NAB, and I really appreciate having this exceptional opportunity to grow and make the most of my skills.”

All category submissions for the Analytics & AI Awards are reviewed by a judging panel that is comprised of experts in the field of analytics and artificial intelligence, who evaluate each entry based on set criteria specific to each category. These criteria take into account factors such as originality, impact, and technical excellence.

The judging panel uses its extensive knowledge and experience to make informed and impartial decisions, ensuring that the winners are truly deserving of recognition for their outstanding contributions to the field.

###

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB’s superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

