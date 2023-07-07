Re/Max Alliance Group Celebrates Q1 2023 Top Producers: Stan Rutstein Leads as #1 in Florida and Ranks Top 15 in the US

Commercial Real Estate Agent Stan Rutstein Sets Exceptional Benchmark, Ranked Among the Top Producers Globally by Re/Max Alliance Group

BRADENTON, FL, US, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Re/Max Alliance Group announced its Top Producers for the first quarter of 2023. Continuing the group's tradition of excellence, Stan Rutstein has once again proven himself to be a standout in the commercial real estate industry.

Stan Rutstein, working from RE/MAX - Bradenton office, secured his place among the top commercial agents. This acknowledgment is a testament to his professionalism, dedication, and exemplary service in the commercial real estate industry. Rutstein is ranked #1 in Florida, #15 in the United States and #37 worldwide among Re/Max top producers.

Re/Max Alliance Group continues to strive for excellence in the industry, promoting professional development among its associates. The group acknowledges all its top producers and commends the efforts of every individual who has contributed to the Re/Max success story.

Re/Max Alliance Group, the No. 1 Re/Max in Florida, is eager to continue its pursuit of excellence in service and customer satisfaction throughout the rest of the year and beyond.