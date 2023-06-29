Expanding supportive housing for Islanders

CANADA, June 29 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is opening eight new supportive housing units in Charlottetown for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

This type of housing provides a safe, secure and supportive environment for those seeking affordable housing in the community. It bridges the gap between homelessness and permanent housing by offering accommodations with individualized supports to help people remain housed.

“These new supportive housing units will ensure individuals are provided with the supports needed to live safe and meaningful lives within their community. We will continue to work with community partners to develop a fully-resourced housing continuum for Islanders.” - Housing, Land and Communities Minister Rob Lantz

Clients of these units will live independently. The Province of Prince Edward Island has partnered with the John Howard Society to provide case-management for clients. Individuals will be prioritized for these units through the Coordinated Access and By Names List.

"We are very happy to be partnering with the Government of Prince Edward Island on this initiative, and to provide services to those Islanders in need,” said Conor Mullin, President, John Howard Society of Prince Edward Island. “We look forward to additional opportunities to partner with the Province to support Islanders."

The eight units add to the province’s current 18-unit supportive housing at Smith Lodge. Another 13 units were announced in the fall of 2022 and are currently under design. Additionally, the Province is partnering with the BCG Prince County, through LifeHouse, to add an additional 10 transitional housing units for women and their children in Summerside.

Any person in need of emergency shelter services is asked to call the Shelter Support Line at 1-877-220-4722.

Note: For the confidentiality, privacy and safety of clients, the civic address of the new supportive housing units will not be made public.

