Rabbi Marcus Carr recognized for a lifetime of service and helping those in need for decades in the Nation’s Capital

Event banner for Rabbi Carr's special ceremony Rev. Susan Taylor with Rabbi Carr Rabbi Carr greeting a guest prior to the program The historic First Tabernacle Beth El located in Washington, DC.

The Church of Scientology among many different groups honoring Rabbi Carr of Beth El Temple for his 20 years of service in Washington helping those in need.

It has been an honor to partner with Rabbi Carr and Deeds of Kindness Outreach Services to help stem the drug crisis in the city” — Rev. Susan Taylor, Church of Scientology