Trek-based Non-Profit to Open Shop and Museum

Artist rendering of the front of the new Federation Headquarters at Sandusky Mall The Federation's new museum will feature a stage for events and a working replica of the captain's chair from the original Star Trek series. Artist rendering of the right side of the museum at Federation Headquarters at Sandusky Mall.

New location will immerse visitors with sci-fi wonder.

This big step will allow us to welcome more visitors and broaden our outreach around the world.” — Russ Haslage

SANDUSKY, OH, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation, also known as the International Federation of trekkers, Inc., is embarking on an exciting new project to build a museum storefront in the Sandusky Mall, next to BAM. This non-profit organization has been dedicated to promoting the values and ideals of Star Trek for over 40 years. With a mission centered around helping those in need and providing disaster relief worldwide, The Federation aims to create a space where fans can come together and celebrate their love for Star Trek while making a positive impact on the world.

This new museum storefront will serve as a hub for Trekkers from all walks of life, offering exhibits that showcase the rich history and impact of Star Trek. From original props and costumes to interactive displays and educational programs, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world created by Gene Roddenberry.

To make this ambitious project a reality, The Federation is actively seeking sponsors who share their vision and commitment to spreading positivity through Star Trek fandom. Whether you are an individual or a corporation, your support can help bring this museum storefront to life and contribute towards The Federation's ongoing charitable efforts.

In addition to financial contributions, The Federation also welcomes volunteers who are passionate about Star Trek and want to be part of this exciting venture. Whether you have skills in event planning, exhibit design, or simply want to lend a helping hand, your involvement can make a difference.

By combining their love for Star Trek with their dedication to making a difference in the world, The Federation is poised to create something truly special with this new museum storefront. Join them on this journey as they continue their mission of spreading goodwill through fandom.

Work on the new facility will begin in July. The location is slated to open in October.