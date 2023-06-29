Artists from Philadelphia’s The Jazz Sanctuary have Performed Over 750 Free Concert Performances in Philly & Suburbs
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia’s most unique performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary, recently surpassed over 750 free, live concert performances in Philly and its suburbs since the organization’s founding in 2011, and they have more to come this July.
Next month’s slate of events begins on Sunday, July 9 with an afternoon of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats, at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church (1680 Aquetong Road, New Hope, PA 18938). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 4 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
On Saturday, July 15, The Jazz Sanctuary Trio – Dell’Orefice, Jordan and Segal – will perform at the Mount Laurel Library (100 Walt Whitman Avenue, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054) at 2 p.m. The scheduled hour-long performance is free of charge.
Musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary will also perform this July at two local senior centers in private events, including The Manor at Yorktown and The Lutheran Homes.
The schedule of events for The Jazz Sanctuary is updated regularly and can be found online at https://bit.ly/3NveIwz.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music and music education programs free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 750 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022, is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
