M. Adams & Associates Joins World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of M. Adams & Associates, Inc. (“M. Adams”) of Hazlet, NJ on June 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

M. Adams & Associates, Inc. was established in 1991. Their mission is to find quality, competitive insurance products tailored to their customer’s specific needs. They conduct business with their core values of honesty, integrity, respect, and accountability while providing prompt customer service.

“We work hard to earn our customer’s business through practicing our core values and being responsive, reliable, and professional. We are committed to maintaining a high standard of excellence in all that we do. It is our goal to establish a firm business relationship with our clients as their trusted advisor, “says Carolyn G. Pugaczewski, Principal/Owner, M. Adams & Associates, Inc. “We work to reduce insurance expense, improve our client’s cash flow and mitigate threats to their assets and the work process so they can employ their business strategy and grow their business.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome M. Adams & Associates, Inc.,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They have a history of providing their customers with excellent service, they are extremely talented insurance agents, and I know as part of World, they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Connell Foley LLP provided legal counsel and The Manhattan Group advised M. Adams on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and

ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

