American International Holdings Corp Shareholder update.

/EIN News/ -- Electra, Texas, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), (“ AMIH ” or the “ Company ”), a diversified holding company, is pleased to provide a shareholder update on ongoing corporate operations.



Integration Of Cycle Energy Corp.

On March 27th, 2023, AMIH announced that it had completed the acquisition of Cycle Energy Corp. a diversified energy company based in the state of Texas and currently operates three vertically integrated businesses. To date the team has been working tirelessly to integrate operations and financial information for reporting purposes. On June 9th, 2023, the outgoing team and incoming team worked seamlessly together to complete and file the 10K for 2022. The finance team is now nearing completion of the 10Q for 2023 which will have the integrated financial and business plan of Cycle Energy Corp. Management is excited to get this part of the transaction behind us and focus on the bright future ahead.

Oil production operations

The past few months the Electra production team has been focusing on maintaining the previously announced average production of approximately 500 barrels per month. The operations team has been working aggressively to bring on as much production while working within the constrained budget and cashflow while management restructures the company and positions the company to be able to raise capital to capitalize field operations. There are still approximately 120 wells that are available on our current leases that can be brought into production.

Acquisition Strategy:

AMIH is currently looking at several possible “bolt on” properties to our existing leases as acquisition candidates. Now that integration of the companies is nearing completion management will begin to approach potential candidates in the area. Cycle oil and gas production operations are currently focused on Wichita and Wilbarger counties however intends to expand that focus through the area into neighboring counties.

Technologies:

Cycle continues to work on the development of its core technology. The company intends to ramp up development of the GTL project mid to late 2023. Other technologies will be revisited when the right project parameters arise and budget permits.

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager diversified across multiple sectors, with a focus on the energy supply chain. As of the date of this release, the AMIH portfolio includes Cycle Energy Corp., a diversified energy company based in the state of Texas that currently owns and operates three vertically integrated businesses – Cycle Oil and Gas, Cycle Energy Services and Cycle Energy Technologies.

About Cycle Energy Corp.

Cycle Energy Corp. is an energy company based in the state of Texas and currently operates three vertically integrated businesses.

Cycle Oil and Gas . This wholly-owned Texas subsidiary focuses on acquiring and optimizing underdeveloped oil and gas assets. It employs both internally developed and third party-licensed technologies to increase production, optimize performance and reduce costs. Cycle Oil and Gas currently produces approximately 25 barrels of oil per day from 16 leases on approximately 2,000 acers. The company currently has 125 wells on lease to reactivate. Since acquiring the leases in July 2022, Cycle Oil and Gas has increased production from an average of 7 barrels/day to 25 barrels per day. After reviewing well control data in the area, Cycle Oil and Gas believes that there is more recoverable oil available on these leases.

This wholly-owned Texas subsidiary supports Cycle Energy’s overall exploration and production efforts with “well services” and “end of life reclamation.” Cycle Energy Services owns and operates a combination of customized service-wireline rigs and HydroVac units. This cutting-edge equipment allows for faster “rig in” and “rig out” times. Overall, Cycle Energy Services equipment and experience combination seeks to reduce the amount of time and fuel burned to complete an abandonment or workover thus reducing costs. Cycle Energy Technologies. This wholly owned Texas subsidiary provides both R&D and existing technology to enable increased production in the field. Cycle Energy’s flagship intellectual property is its mobile Gas to Liquid system. This is used to convert natural gas and other gaseous hydrocarbons into longer-chain hydrocarbons, such as gasoline or diesel fuel.



Each of Cycle Energy’s three vertically integrated businesses operate in tandem to help Cycle Energy capture unique opportunities that often go untapped by the Company's competitors. To learn more about Cycle Energy Corp., please see our Twitter page at https://twitter.com/CycleNRG .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and such laws, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act and applicable laws. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates of the Company’s corporate strategies, future operations, results of operations, development plans and programs, including the costs thereof, drilling locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, statements regarding future production, costs and cash flows, liquidity and our capital structure. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the Company’s ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves; risks of our operations not being profitable or generating sufficient cash flow to meet our obligations; risks relating to the future price of oil, natural gas and NGLs; risks related to the status and availability of oil and natural gas gathering, transportation, and storage facilities; risks related to changes in the legal and regulatory environment governing the oil and gas industry, and new or amended environmental legislation and regulatory initiatives; risks related to the need for additional capital to complete future acquisitions, conduct our operations, and fund our business on favorable terms, if at all, the availability of such funding and the costs thereof; risks related to the speculative nature of oil and gas operations; risks related to the Company maintaining and/or increasing production from prior periods, and the costs related thereto; risks associated with the uncertainty of drilling, completion and enhanced recovery operations; risks associated with illiquidity and volatility of our common stock, dependence upon present management, the fact that Michael McLaren, our CEO and member of the Board, beneficially owns a majority of our voting stock; COVID-19, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and possible recessions caused thereby; inflationary risks and recent increased interest rates, and the risks of recessions and economic downturns caused thereby; risks related to military conflicts in oil producing countries; changes in economic conditions; limitations in the availability of, and costs of, supplies, materials, contractors and services that may delay the drilling or completion of wells or make such wells more expensive; the amount and timing of future development costs; the availability and demand for alternative energy sources; regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in the Company’s Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.