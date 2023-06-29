tvScientific Grows Leadership Ranks

New Executives Include Heads of Data Science and Product, and VPs of Technology and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tvScientific , the performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced four additions to its leadership team: Chris Johnson as VP of Technology, Michael Bilow as Head of Data Science, Matt Koontz as Head of Product, and Emily Robinson as VP of Marketing. All four bring deep expertise to tvScientific and the CTV space, having held leadership roles at various other advertising and marketing technology companies.

Adtech veteran Johnson spent 14 years at engagement advertising platform Infillion/true[X], where he served as VP of Engineering, Director of Software Engineering and Lead Software Engineer. In his new role at tvScientific, Chris will use his deep technical experience designing and building high-volume, cloud-native backend and data systems to mature the tvScientific technology platform and position the company for continued success in performance marketing.

Further strengthening tvScientific’s technology organization, Bilow previously served as a Principal Engineer at Hyundai's autonomous vehicle brand, Motional. Before that, he was a Senior Data Science Manager at location-based technology and data giant Factual/Foursquare. A longtime machine learning and data engineering leader, Bilow will oversee a team of data scientists constantly improving tvScientific’s platform.

An adtech expert, Koontz has launched numerous self-serve platforms, built innovative consumer ad experiences, and helped performance marketers grow their businesses through nearly all advertising modalities. He was previously Director of Product Management for SMS marketing platform Attentive, streaming service Hulu and adtech platform Xandr. Earlier, he worked in project management and product roles at Snapchat and Microsoft.

Robinson, an adtech advertising veteran and marketing technology expert, most recently served as VP of Marketing at DataGrail and Chief Marketing Officer at influencer marketing solution Aspire. As tvScientific moves through its next phase of growth, she will oversee marketing strategy across brand management, demand generation, go-to-market, corporate communications, and analytics.

“Chris, Matthew, Michael and Emily have all joined tvScientific during a banner year for the company, as we witness explosive growth in the CTV market and continual advancement of our comprehensive TV advertising platform,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “With their experienced leadership at the helm of our marketing, technology and product divisions, we expect to continue growing the company as more and more advertisers discover the new capabilities that tvScientific makes possible.”

About tvScientific

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers, that simplifies and automates TV buying and optimization, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of AVOD inventory using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. An Idealab company, tvScientific was co-founded by senior executives with deep roots in programmatic advertising, digital media, and ad verification. Today, the company continues to make strategic alignments with key players — the most recent being NBCUniversal — to advance CTV performance advertising forward. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California. For more information, visit https://www.tvscientific.com.

Media Contact:

press@tvscientific.com