Birch Water Market all set to Rise at Growth Rate of 7.2% CAGR | USA was the prominent Region in North America

Birch Water Market

The innovations in packaging is expected to play a crucial role in the birch water market in the upcoming years.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Birch Water Market," The birch water market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Global Leaders:

The key players operating in the birch water industry include The Birch Factory, Alaska Wild Harvest, LLC., Nordic Koivu Ltd, Vitalife Ltd, Eminence organic skin care, Procter & Gamble, Nature On Tap Ltd., Treo Brands LLC., Sublime life, and BelSeva.

Download PDF Brochure Before its Gone : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16042

The global birch water market is expected to witness a significant demand in the upcoming future owing to its growing demand among consumers. The high nutritional value of birch water makes it a super drink and its rising popularity and growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of birch water are expected to boost the growth of the birch water industry.

The rising applications of birch water across various industry verticals such as the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics industries is expected to drive the birch water market demand in the forthcoming years. The various health benefits and medicinal properties present in birch water can be an effective medium for treating various diseases such as arthritis, hair fall, gout, nephrolithiasis, and rheumatism. Therefore, the rising prevalence of various diseases among the population coupled with increasing awareness regarding birch water-based medicines is expected to drive the birch water market growth during the forecast period.

However, the lower product penetration, high prices, and low awareness regarding the birch sap among consumers in developing nations may act as a major restrain that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the birch water market analysis, the birch water market is segregated based on type, application, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into carbonated and non-carbonated. Both the carbonated and non-carbonated segments as further bifurcated based on flavor into strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, apple ginger, lemon, unflavored, and others. Based on the application, it is segmented into food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics. Further, on the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional segments. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into direct distribution and retail distribution. The retail distribution is further segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Region-wise, the birch water market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

As per the birch water market forecast, based on type, the non-carbonated segment dominated the market, accounting for 84.2% of the birch water market share in 2021. Carbonated drinks can cause bloating, burping, and other gas symptoms which is a major reason that majority of the consumers are opting for regular or non-carbonated birch sap. The availability of birch water in a variety of flavors such as watermelon, blueberry, raspberry, lemon, mint, mango, and apple ginger attracts a huge number of different customers.

Speak to Our Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16042

As per the birch water market trends, on the basis of application, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Birch water has certain properties that can be effective in the treatment of various diseases such as arthritis, gout, nephrolithiasis, and rheumatism. Moreover, birch water can reduce hair fall by strengthening hair and can clarify skin. These properties of birch water to effectively treat diseases are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

As per the birch water market opportunity, depending on the nature, the organic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity and adoption of chemical-free and healthy food and beverages products. The growing demand for organic and natural products, as well as the health benefits of organic food and non-food products, are the two main factors driving the growth of the organic birch water market.

Based on the distribution channel, direct distribution is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. An increase in digitalization in direct distribution channels has made the work of manufacturers easier and smoother. Manufacturers are promoting their products on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google either directly or by digital marketing. Thus, digitalization has helped manufacturers in the expansion of customer base, enhance their brand image, and track their goods.

Region-wise, Europe was the dominant market with 39.8% of the revenue share in 2021. The increasing popularity of healthy functional drinks, the desired decrease in sugar and energy intake, and new flavor launches are the leading drivers behind the growing interest in the birch water market in Europe.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16042

Key findings of the study

The global birch water market size was valued at $1,223.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,369.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By type, the carbonated segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on application, the food and beverages segment was valued at $738.8 million, accounting for 60.4% of the global birch water market share.

In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.