TMCF President & CEO Williams leads delegation of five HBCU Presidents & Chancellors on Capacity Building Mission To Israel

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will depart on its second annual capacity-building mission to Israel on July 7-15, 2023. TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams will lead the delegation, including presidents and chancellors from five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The trip aims to forge relationships with Israeli institutions of higher learning, advance TMCF member-school strategic plan goals of expanding student study abroad and research programs, and faculty research and exchange opportunities.

Representing 53 publicly supported HBCUs, predominantly Black colleges (PBIs), and historically Black community colleges, TMCF supports its member schools through various programs, including capacity-building initiatives and research opportunities.

“Israel is a global center for advanced research and development, and several TMCF partners have Israel-based research facilities,” Williams said. “HBCU students are curious and innovative, and they should have the opportunity to learn from leading Israeli researchers and experience the Start-Up Nation’s innovation ecosystem. HBCUs have unique research focus areas that provide new opportunities for Israel-based research projects. The connections between the HBCU network and Israeli institutions can benefit both.”

Joining Williams on this trip from TMCF will be Chief Innovation Officer George Spencer, along with the following presidents and chancellors:

President Tony Allen -- Delaware State University (Dover, DE)

Chancellor Harold Martin, Sr.-- North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (Greensboro, N.C.)

President David K. Wilson -- Morgan State University (Baltimore, MD)

President Alexander Conyers -- South Carolina State University (Orangeburg, SC)

President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. -- Alabama State University (Montgomery, AL)

The group is scheduled to visit and meet with leaders of Tel Aviv University, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (Israel’s MIT), Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tel Hai Academic College, MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, Volcani Research Center, and Shenkar Academic College. TMCF anticipates several participating HBCUs will sign memoranda of opportunity to begin the partnership process. Additional planned meetings will include the Ethiopian National Project, the Batae Cultural Center, the Golda Meir International Center, Hadassah Hospital, and other cultural institutions and historic sites.

TMCF’s Inaugural mission to Israel took place in July 2022 and continues to bear fruit. Israeli companies and institutions have contacted TMCF to facilitate new partnerships with HBCUs based on joint research capacities.

