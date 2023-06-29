Electric Scooter Market: Accelerating Towards a Sustainable Future | KTM, Brammo Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., AllCell

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The electric scooter market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions and the rising trend of urbanization. Electric scooters offer a convenient and sustainable mode of transportation, particularly for short-distance commuting in crowded urban areas. They are powered by rechargeable batteries and emit zero or minimal greenhouse gas emissions, making them an attractive alternative to conventional petrol-powered scooters. Additionally, the advancements in battery technology have led to improved range and performance, making electric scooters a viable option for daily commuting. The market is also witnessing innovations in design and features, such as foldable scooters, smart connectivity, and improved safety features, further enhancing their appeal to consumers.

Electric Scooter market aims to provide insights into various aspects such as market size, growth trends, competitive landscape, consumer preferences, and regulatory developments. This research helps industry players understand the market dynamics, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions. Key research areas include analyzing the demand for electric scooters in different regions, studying consumer behavior and preferences, evaluating the competitive landscape and market share of major players, assessing the impact of government regulations and incentives on market growth, and identifying emerging trends and technological advancements in the electric scooter industry. The research findings contribute to strategic planning, product development, marketing strategies, and investment decisions in the electric scooter market.

According to our latest study, he global electric scooter market is projected to reach US$ 35.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period,

The Electric Scooter market has experienced notable growth in recent years, fueled by several pivotal factors such as rising product demand, expanding customer base, and technological advancements. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Electric Scooter market, encompassing its size, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive landscape, and future growth prospects. The market's expansion can be primarily attributed to the escalating demand for Electric Scooter Product/Services across diverse end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Furthermore, the market's growth is propelled by the adoption of advanced technologies and the continual development of innovative products.

The major players operating in the market include:

✧ Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

✧ Brammo Inc.

✧ AllCell Technologies LLC

✧ Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

✧ Terra Motors Corporation

✧ Yamaha Motor Company Limited

✧ Suzuki Motor Corporation

✧ KTM AG

✧ Peugeot Scooters

✧ Green Energy Motors Corp.

These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Battery Type:

◘ Lead based

◘ Li-ion

◘ NiMH

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Product Type:

◘ Folding

◘ Maxi

◘ Self-balancing

◘ Standard

◘ Three-wheeled

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Technology:

◘ Battery

◘ Plug In

Global Electric Scooter Market, By Voltage Level:

◘ 24V

◘ 36V

◘ 48V

◘ Above 48V

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Features:

◘ Global Electric Scooter market size and forecasts, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices, 2018-2030

◘ Global Market by size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices, 2018-2030

◘ Market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value, sales quantity, and average selling prices, 2018-2030

◘ Global Market shares of main players, shipments in revenue, sales quantity, and ASP, 2018-2023

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

◘ To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

◘ To assess the Market potential growth

◘ To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

◘ To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

◘ This report profiles key players in the global Electric Scooter market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

Key Developments:

◘ Rise of Sharing Services: Electric scooter sharing services emerged as a popular trend in urban areas. Companies like Lime, Bird, and Spin deployed fleets of electric scooters that could be rented through smartphone apps, allowing users to easily commute short distances.

◘ Increased Adoption: Electric scooters gained popularity as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation. Many individuals and businesses started using electric scooters for daily commuting, leading to increased adoption rates.

◘ Improved Battery Technology: Advances in battery technology enabled the development of electric scooters with longer ranges and faster charging times. Lithium-ion batteries became the standard, offering improved energy density and efficiency.

◘ Integration of Smart Features: Electric scooters started incorporating smart features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS tracking, and smartphone integration. These features allowed users to monitor their scooter's performance, track their rides, and receive notifications through mobile applications.

◘ Expansion of Product Offerings: Various companies entered the electric scooter market, offering a wide range of models with different specifications and designs. Some manufacturers focused on lightweight and portable scooters, while others emphasized speed and performance.

◘ Government Regulations: Governments around the world introduced regulations to manage the growing electric scooter market. These regulations aimed to ensure rider safety, define speed limits, designate parking areas, and address concerns related to pedestrian safety and public space management.

◘ Partnerships and Acquisitions: Several collaborations and acquisitions occurred within the electric scooter industry. For example, traditional automotive companies partnered with or acquired electric scooter startups to diversify their mobility offerings and tap into the growing market.

◘ Infrastructure Development: Cities and municipalities began investing in infrastructure to support electric scooters, including designated parking zones and charging stations. This infrastructure development aimed to address concerns regarding cluttered sidewalks and provide a convenient charging network.

◘ Integration with Ride-Hailing Apps: Some ride-hailing platforms integrated electric scooters into their apps, allowing users to access both car and scooter services from a single platform. This integration aimed to offer more transportation options and enhance urban mobility.

