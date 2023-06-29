Adaptive Learning Market Future Demand, Business Strategies, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of adaptive software in educational institutions and rising demand for learning process customization are key factors.

Adaptive Learning Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 22.2%, Trends Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Adaptive Learning market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Key players include:

Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of cloud-based adaptive learning solutions among end-users to customize platforms at a lower cost and gain better flexibility are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes.

Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in academic settings is expected to support revenue growth of the academic segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.

The global Adaptive Learning market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Adaptive Learning market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Adaptive Learning market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Platform

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enterprise

Academic

Global Adaptive Learning Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Adaptive Learning market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Adaptive Learning Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Adaptive Learning Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Adaptive Learning Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Adaptive Learning Market

