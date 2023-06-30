Market Analysis: FiberReinforcedCement BoardMarket, Polycarbonate PanelMarket, PermanentAntistatic AgentMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Fiber Reinforced Cement Board Market, Polycarbonate Panel Market, Permanent Antistatic Agent Market forecasted from 2023- 2030

The Fiber Reinforced Cement Board Market is expected to grow from USD 12.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.The Fiber Reinforced Cement Board market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market conditions and trends in the industry.

There are three types of FRCB available in the market as follows:

• Low Density Fiber Reinforced Cement Board (LDFRCB)

• Medium Density Fiber Reinforced Cement Board (MDFRCB)

• High-Density Fiber Reinforced Cement Board (HDFRCB).

Fiber Reinforced Cement Board (FRCB) is widely used in both commercial and residential buildings. In commercial buildings, FRCB is used in cladding, ceilings, partitions, and flooring applications. It provides excellent fire resistance, sound attenuation, and impact resistance. Additionally, FRCB is also used in residential applications, particularly in wet areas such as bathrooms and kitchens. Its inherent durability and resistance to moisture make it an ideal choice as a base for tiles and as a backing board for water-sensitive finishes.

In terms of market share percentage valuation, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share, accounting for up to 40% of the global Fiber Reinforced Cement Board market by 2025. North America and Europe are expected to hold significant shares in the market owing to stringent regulations on construction material and the increasing utilization of eco-friendly building materials.

Some of the prominent players in the market includes:

- James Hardie Industries PLC

- Etex Group

- Cembrit Holding A/S

- Shera

- Elementia S.A.B de C.V.

- Everest Industries Ltd.

- Saint-Gobain S.A.

- Hume Cemboard Industries Sdn Bhd

- Soben International Sdn Bhd

- SCG Building Materials Co., Ltd.

- KMEW Co. Ltd.

In terms of sales revenue, James Hardie recorded USD 2.5 billion in 2020, while Etex Group's revenue was EUR 2.9 billion in 2019.

The Polycarbonate Panel Market is expected to grow from USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.

There are three main types of Polycarbonate Panels:

• Multi-Wall Panels

• Corrugated Panels

• Solid Panels.

Multi-Wall Panels have multiple layers of polycarbonate sheets. These panels trap air between them making them highly insulative and energy-efficient. They come in different thicknesses and have a wide range of applications such as skylights, roofing, walls, and partitions. Corrugated panels are known for their strength and durability. They are typically used for roofing, siding, and cladding. Solid panels are durable and are usually used in areas that require transparency, such as skylights and sunrooms.

Polycarbonate panels have diverse applications across various industries. As a construction material, it is used for roofing, skylights, and protective coverings due to its high impact strength and UV resistance. It is also used in the automotive industry for headlights, windows, and protective shields due to its lightweight properties and durability. In the industrial sector, it is used for machine guards, safety barriers, and protective shields due to its ability to withstand high-temperature and chemical exposure.

The Polycarbonate Panel market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.7 billion by 2025, with the Asia Pacific region accounting for the highest market share percentage. The market share of the Polycarbonate Panel market in different regions is expected to vary, with Asia Pacific accounting for around 50% of the market share, followed by North America and Europe at 25% each.

In terms of sales revenue figures:

• Sabic reported revenues of USD 39.8 billion in 2020,

• Covestro reported revenues of EUR 10.7 billion in 2020.

• Palram Industries reported revenues of USD 340 million in 2020.

The Permanent Antistatic Agent Market is expected to grow from USD 190.00 Million in 2022 to USD 293.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.Global Permanent Antistatic Agent Market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027) due to the increasing demand from end-use industries such as packaging, electronics, textile, and automotive.

There are three main types of permanent antistatic agents:

• Polyether Type

• Quaternary Ammonium Salts Type

• Others.

The Polyether Type antistatic agents consist of highly active polyethers, which are dispersed in low viscosity polymers. Quaternary Ammonium Salts Type antistatic agents form a permanent coating layer on the product's surface to reduce the surface resistivity, making them an essential component in antistatic products. Others type of antistatic agents mainly consist of non-ionic antistatic agents that are used in the production of various plastic products to provide ion-neutralizing and dirt-resistant properties.

Permanent antistatic agents are widely used in the manufacturing of plastics such as PP, PE, ABS, PMMA, and others. These agents function by providing a conductive pathway, which allows electrical charges to move across the surface of the plastic articles. The applications of permanent antistatic agents are in packaging, electronics, and medical devices. In the packaging industry, these agents are used to protect electronic components, sensitive to electrostatic charges, from damage.

As for market share percentages, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest share, accounting for more than 40% of the market by 2030. North America and Europe are expected to account for around 30% and 20% of the market share, respectively.

Some of the major players in the market are BASF, Adeka, Arkema, Sanyo Chemical, Croda, Solvay, Dow, GYC Group, Viba Group, MECO GMBH, Tosaf, Kenrich Petrochemicals, Ampacet, Dechang Electrostatic Technology, and Juli Antistatic.

• BASF reported sales revenue of $59.5 billion in 2020

• Dow reported sales revenue of $42 billion.

• Solvay reported sales revenue of €9.44 billion in 2021.

These sales figures demonstrate the significant presence of these companies in the global permanent antistatic agent market.

