First Farmers Bank & Trust Partners with Allied Payment Network to Provide Real-time Payments Solutions to Customers
By partnering with Allied, we’re able to meet our customers where they are and compete in a mobile-first environment with superior technology.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today announced its new relationship with Indiana-based First Farmers Bank & Trust as the bank’s payments partner. Allied’s solutions will integrate with the bank’s Q2 Digital Banking Platform.
— Tade J. Powell, Senior Vice President of First Farmers Bank & Trust
With a history dating back to the 1880’s, First Farmers Bank & Trust is committed to delivering personalized financial services that foster growth for its communities. The bank has continued to grow throughout the decades. Today, it serves over 60,000 customers, employs more than 400 individuals and has $2.8 billion in assets.
To meet its customers’ ever-changing needs while staying true to its mission – providing state-of-the-art banking with old-fashioned service – the bank partnered with Allied to provide real-time payment solutions to its customers. Rooted in user-centric design, Allied’s best-of-breed solutions provide everything customers need, all within their bank’s trusted digital environment. They’re designed to provide the ease of use and intuitive functionality that make competing platforms unnecessary.
“By partnering with Allied, we’re able to meet our customers where they are and compete in a mobile-first environment with superior technology,” said Tade J. Powell, Senior Vice President. “Allied shares our mission to support local economic growth and prosperity by fostering relationships with customers to help them build long-term financial success. We look forward to this partnership and the value it will bring to our customers.”
Allied’s turnkey money movement solutions put financial institutions of all sizes at the center of a real-time, open payment network, allowing for extended connections and deepened engagement for both consumers and businesses within the communities they serve. Since its founding in 2010, Allied has seen significant growth, and in the last year has added over 50 new financial institution clients. Allied currently supports nearly 500 financial institution clients across 49 states, representing over $310 billion in assets.
“We don’t just build technology — we’re an ally that our clients can trust. Our priority is to make life easier for our clients and help them achieve their most important business goals,” said Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied. “We’re excited about our partnership with First Farmers and look forward to supporting their customers’ money-movement needs.”
About First Farmers
First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR. They are a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
