Market Analysis(2030): HydroxypropylStarchPhosphate Market, StarchHydroxypropyltrimoniumChloride Market, PVCResinsMarket

Market Analysis: HydroxypropylStarchPhosphate Market, StarchHydroxypropyltrimoniumChloride Market, PVCResinsMarket forecasted from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate Market is expected to grow from USD 92.00 Million in 2022 to USD 135.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.The market is segmented by application, end-use industry, and region. Food and beverage is the largest end-use industry for Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, owing to its wide range of applications such as emulsification, stabilization, and thickening.

There are various types of Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, with some being biobased and others being synthetic. The most commonly available types of HPSP are 95% biobased content and 96% biobased content. These are obtained from natural sources and are known for their sustainability, biodegradability, and eco-friendliness. The other types of Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate include synthetic ones that are commonly used in industrial applications.

Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, also known as HSP, is a versatile ingredient that is commonly used in various skin care and hair care formulations. In skin care products, HSP is used as a binder, thickener, and stabilizer, providing a smooth texture and enhanced moisture retention in the skin. In hair care products, it is used as a conditioning agent, providing a soft and silky feel to hair.

The Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate market share in Asia Pacific is expected to be around 45% during the forecast period,

North America is expected to hold around 30% of the market share.

Europe is anticipated to hold around 20% of the Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate market share, and the rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining market share.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Nouryon: €5.2 billion (2020)

- Agrana: €1.9 billion (2020)

- Tate & Lyle: $3.1 billion (2020)

- Ingredion: $6.1 billion (2020)

Click here for more information:https://www.reportprime.com/hydroxypropyl-starch-phosphate-r392

The Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride Market is expected to grow from USD 36.00 Million in 2022 to USD 56.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for personal care and hair care products across the globe.

There are two main types of Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride:

• potato starch-based

• other starch-based.

Potato starch-based Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride is derived from potato starch and is commonly used in the production of hair care and skin care products. Other starch-based Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride is derived from other types of starches, such as corn, rice, or wheat starch.

Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride (SHTC) is a water-soluble natural starch derivative used in various personal care products. It is used in skin care products, such as lotions and creams, as a natural thickening agent and to improve moisture retention. In hair care products, it is used as a conditioning agent to improve the feel and manageability of hair. SHTC is also used as a film-forming agent in some cosmetic formulations. In these applications, SHTC is added to the product during the formulation process and incorporated into the final product

The market for SHTC is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These key players include Lubrizol, Evonik, and Ingredion.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies:

- Lubrizol: $6.8 billion (2020)

- Evonik: €12.2 billion (2020)

- Ingredion: $6.2 billion (2020)

Click here for more information:https://www.reportprime.com/starch-hydroxypropyltrimonium-chloride-r393

The PVC Resins Market is expected to grow from USD 44.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 58.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.The increasing demand for PVC resins in various applications such as construction, automotive, electrical, and packaging industries is driving market growth.

There are two main types of PVC resins available in the market:

• Ethylene process

• Calcium Carbide process.

Ethylene process PVC resin is produced using ethylene gas, which is reacted with chlorine gas to form ethylene dichloride (EDC). The EDC is then heated under pressure to convert it into vinyl chloride monomer (VCM). The VCM is then polymerized into PVC resin through suspension polymerization. Calcium Carbide process PVC resin, on the other hand, is produced by reacting acetylene gas with calcium carbide to form VCM. The VCM is then polymerized into PVC resin using suspension polymerization.

PVC resins find their application in various industries such as construction, healthcare, automotive, packaging, electrical, and more. In the construction industry, PVC resins are used for making pipes, profiles, fittings, and roofing membranes. In the healthcare industry, they are used to manufacture medical tubing, blood bags, and other medical products. In packaging, PVC resins are used for shrink wrapping, stretch films, and blister packaging.

As per market share valuation, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to hold around 60% of the global PVC resins market share, followed by Europe and North America, which are forecasted to hold about 20% and 15% respectively. The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to account for the remaining 5% of the market share.

Some of the major players in the market are Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Inovyn, Orbia, Oxy, Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical, Xinjiang Tianye Group, Beiyuan Chemical, Hanwha Chemical, LG Chem, Kem One, Vynova, Tianjin Dagu Chemical, Junzheng Group, Reliance Industries, Braskem, Hongda Xingye, SCG Chemicals, and Taiyo Vinyl.

Sales revenue figures (in billions of dollars) of a few of the above-listed companies:

- Formosa Plastics: 10.5 (2019)

- Shin-Etsu Chemical: 17.9 (2020)

- Westlake Chemical: 8.6 (2019)

- SCG Chemicals: 20.9 (2020)

- LG Chem: 21.7 (2020)

Click here for more information:https://www.reportprime.com/pvc-resins-r394