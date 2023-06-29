Internet of Things Connectivity Market | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Worth USD 32.31 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.1%, Market Trends – Increasing investment in blockchain technology

Increasing demand for optimizing asset and inventory management is a key factor driving IoT connectivity market revenue growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global IoT Connectivity Market covers a comprehensive overview of the IoT Connectivity market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size reached USD 5.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-performance computing devices for reducing equipment downtime is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Ethernet is a networking protocol that connects wired Local Area Networks (LANs) and allows devices to communicate with each another. Ethernet can also be used to control data transmission across a LAN. For example, it specifies how network devices transmit and format data packets so that they can be received, processed, and recognized by other network devices on the same network segment. Users need to physically connect the devices, such as a router and computer, using cables. It is the ideal option for high-speed data download and upload. Furthermore, using an Ethernet cabling eliminates signal fading issues. In robotics, medicine, and autonomous vehicles, ethernet serves as an essential component in video transmission owing to delivery of high bandwidth and low latency requirements.

Restraints:

IoT technology has a wide range of applications, from collecting biometric data through wearable devices to controlling connected devices through communication networks and cloud technologies. These devices are assigned unique Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, which allow communication and data exchange with other devices and machines. However, as the number of connected devices increase, so does the requirement for data security and privacy. The increased vulnerability is due to a lack of computational capacity for built-in security. Malware infected devices are also commonly used in Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks. Hijacked devices can also be used as an attack base to infect additional machines and hide malicious activity, or as an entry point into a corporate network for lateral movement. While organizations may appear to be the more lucrative targets, smart homes are also subject to a surprising number of unforeseen cyberattacks. Cyberattacks on IoT devices can be far more damaging to deal with because of their unique ability to affect both virtual and physical or on-premise and handheld systems. This is especially noticeable in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In the healthcare industry, for example, IoT devices are used to remotely monitor vital signs of patients. Attacks on such devices can expose sensitive patient health information while also endangering patient health and safety. If the security of home automation systems is breached, hackers can easily monitor users' activity.

Growth Projections:

The global IoT connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 5.91 Billion in 2021 to USD 32.31 Billion in 2030. Increasing investments in high-end technologies for streamlining business operations is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/712

The Global IoT Connectivity Report is a panoramic study of the overall IoT Connectivity market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the IoT Connectivity market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the IoT Connectivity market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the IoT Connectivity industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global IoT Connectivity Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Key companies operating in the IoT Connectivity market include:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group Plc., Verizon, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, Hologram Inc

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of IoT Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-connectivity-market

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the IoT Connectivity industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

IoT Connectivity Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy & Utility

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Grid

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Others

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Italy

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the IoT Connectivity industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of IoT Connectivity?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/712

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:

Atherectomy Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/atherectomy-devices-market

Custom Catalysts Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/custom-catalysts-market

Automated Border Control Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-border-control-market

Automated Test Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-test-equipment-market

Special Mission Aircraft Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/special-mission-aircraft-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: Radio Frequency Identification Market |Renal Denervation Market

Trending Title: Wearable Tattoo Monitors Market |Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market