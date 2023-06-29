Sports Nutrition Market Report Specifying Top Vendor Offerings, Drivers, Development Trends and Forecast 2030
Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brand
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports nutrition market size was USD 39.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and products is further supporting demand for sports nutrition products and supplements and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India.
The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.
Want to learn more on the Sports Nutrition market growth? Request for a Sample now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1191
The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as
Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company.), and CSN Supplements
It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
On 30 April 2021, Nestle acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. Along with the company's US private label division, the deal also includes high-growth brands such as Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan's Pride. The purchase excludes the active nutrition and sports nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress, and MET-Rx, together with Dr.Organic and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not add to the portfolio of Nestlé Health Science.
The protein supplements segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The smallest components that makeup proteins are amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to make muscle, and other essential body proteins required for the immune system, and to regulate a variety of biological functions. Consumption of protein supplements helps sportspersons and athletes in muscle building and improves performance.
The post-workout segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. After exercise, eating the correct nutrients helps speed up the body's recovery. Protein needs for adults range from 0.14 to 0.23 grams per pound of body weight. Growing demand for nutritional supplements post-workout can further contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.
Read more on the global Sports Nutrition market report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-nutrition-market
The report further segments the global Sports Nutrition market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Nutrition based on product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Protein Supplements
Vitamins & Minerals Supplements
Probiotics Supplements
Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Pre-workout
Post-workout
Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Tablets
Capsules
Powder
Liquid
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Online
Offline
Major Regions Covered in the Sports Nutrition Market Report:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Quick Buy—Sports Nutrition Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1191
Key Reasons to Buy This Report:
The report presents a thorough examination of the Sports Nutrition market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.
The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.
The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.
The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Automotive Power Management Integrated Circuit Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-power-management-integrated-circuit-market
Network Forensics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-forensics-market
Breast Augmentation Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/breast-augmentation-market
Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vanadium-redox-flow-battery-market
Aluminosilicate Polyacrylate Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aluminosilicate-polyacrylate-market
Hypophosphatasia Treatment Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hypophosphatasia-treatment-market
Closed System Transfer Devices Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/closed-system-transfer-devices-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn