The Aleph Zero Ecosystem Integrates with Ledger

ZUG, Switzerland, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph Zero , the enterprise-grade blockchain with privacy-enhancing features and instant finality, announced today its integration with Ledger , the global platform for digital assets and web3.

The long-awaited integration is a strategic step forward for Aleph Zero, becoming an important alternative for its users to store and manage their AZERO coins without compromising their private keys.

“We are thrilled to announce the integration with Ledger, the leading hardware wallet provider,” said Antoni Żółciak, Co-Founder of the Aleph Zero. “This is a major milestone for Aleph Zero, as it will allow our users to store, manage, and use their AZERO tokens with high levels of security.”

With over 6 million Ledger devices (including Ledger Stax, Ledger Nano X, and Ledger Nano S Plus) sold worldwide, Ledger owners can now leverage their devices to hold, send, and receive AZERO. In the coming months, this integration will grant Ledger users secure access to the full range of services and features offered by the Aleph Zero ecosystem , including staking, using decentralized applications, decentralized exchanges, and more.

By utilizing Ledger's hardware wallets, users can store their cryptocurrencies on devices that maintain high security levels through EAL5+ chips that ensure seamless interaction with blockchains while keeping private keys offline.

The Aleph Zero application can now be installed via the App Catalog across Ledger Stax, Ledger Nano X and Ledger Nano S Plus. For a comprehensive overview of how the integration works, please refer to the documentation available here .

About Aleph Zero: The Aleph Zero blockchain was founded in 2018 to enable a fast, secure, scalable, and privacy-preserving environment for Web3 builders. The project closed $15M in VC and community funding and debuted on the broader markets in 2022 after ensuring regulatory compliance in Switzerland and having the core technology peer-reviewed. With a team of 50 cryptography, engineering, and business professionals, Aleph Zero is now focused on incubating application-specific use cases utilizing zero-knowledge and multi-party computation technologies. For more information, please visit alephzero.org

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs.

