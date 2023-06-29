5g Chipset Market Research Report Including PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints & Key Players Analysis By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities.

Increasing machine-to-machine connections and growing demand for mobile broadband services are some key factors driving global 5G chipset market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period. However, high hardware costs associated with terrestrial network densification is expected to restrain growth of the global 5G chipset market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Competitive Terrain:

The global 5G Chipset industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation

Key Highlights of Report

6GHz segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing offerings of 5G chipset modules serving the sub-6GHz band from major industry leaders in smartphones is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The 7 nm segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to increasing use of 7nm processing nodes in designing 5G chipset modules.

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of 5G connectivity in various automotive industry applications.

Due to robust presence of players such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, and Broadcom Inc., among others in countries in North America, the region is expected to account for the largest revenue share contribution to the global market as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period.

In July 2020, Qualcomm Incorporated introduced the Snapdragon 865 and 5G smartphone platform. The platform is designed to offer improved efficiency across the boards for unparalleled gaming and incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon elite gaming experience, completely global 5G, and ultra-intuitive Artificial Intelligence.

Segmentation

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global 5G Chipset business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2028).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global 5G Chipset Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

