Garnet Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2023–2030

Garnet Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast period is expected to witness a steady growth in revenue for the global garnet market. The primary driving factors behind this growth include the hardness and weather resistance of garnet, making it suitable for various applications such as skid-resistant road gravel, coatings, and concrete fillers used in harsh conditions.

Garnet is a naturally occurring element with a reddish/pink color that can range from opaque to clear or translucent. It can be found as individual crystals, pebbles, or clumps of inter-grown crystals, and is composed of subangular particles extracted from alluvial deposits. While commonly reddish in color, garnets can also appear in shades of orange, yellow, green, purple, brown, blue, black, pink, or colorless. Some gemstones may exhibit inclusions that create a star-shaped reflection pattern or appear to change color under different lighting conditions. These minerals are found in metamorphic, igneous, and sedimentary rocks worldwide. The majority of surface garnet deposits are formed when sedimentary rocks with high aluminum concentrations undergo significant heat and pressure. Almandine garnets are the most prevalent and widely used gemstones, sought after for jewelry, ornaments, and abrasives.

Garnets possess a range of industrial applications due to their higher specific gravity, angular fractures, low toxicity, chemical inertness, and crucially, their recyclability. Their exceptional hardness, ranking from 7.8 to 8.0 on the Mohs scale, contributes to their versatility in industrial applications such as blast cleaning, polishing, water filtration, and water jet cutting. Waterjet cutters utilize a high-pressure stream of water mixed with garnet and other abrasive grains to remove surfaces from materials like steel, ceramic, or stone with minimal dust. Garnets are also gradually replacing silica in abrasives due to the health hazards associated with silica exposure for workers.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• GMA Garnet (Germany)

• Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Barton International Group (U.S.)

• Opta Minerals Group (Canada)

• V. Mineral Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Industrial Mineral Company (ICM) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Indian Rare Earths Limited (India)

• Zircon Mineral Company FZC (U.A.E.)

• Trimex Sands Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Dev International Ltd. (India)

• Transworld Garnet India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Rizhao Garnet Ltd. (Australia)

Advantages of the Garnet Market:

1. Hardness and Weather Resistance: Garnet possesses high hardness and excellent weather resistance, making it a durable and reliable material for various applications. It can withstand challenging environmental conditions, ensuring long-lasting performance.

2. Versatile Applications: The garnet market offers a wide range of applications. It can be used as skid-resistant road gravel, skid-resistant coatings, and as a filler in concrete. Its versatility allows for utilization in diverse industries and sectors.

3. Industrial Applications: Garnet has numerous industrial applications owing to its desirable properties. It is commonly used in blast cleaning, polishing, water filtration, and water jet cutting. Its hardness and abrasive characteristics make it effective in these applications.

4. Recyclability: One of the significant advantages of garnet is its recyclability. It can be reused multiple times, reducing waste generation and contributing to environmental sustainability. The capacity for recycling makes garnet an eco-friendly choice for various industries.

5. Chemical Inertness: Garnet exhibits chemical inertness, meaning it does not react or corrode easily when exposed to different substances. This property makes it suitable for applications where resistance to chemical reactions is crucial.

6. Low Toxicity: Compared to alternative abrasive materials, garnet has lower toxicity levels. This characteristic is important for ensuring the health and safety of workers involved in handling and using garnet-based products.

7. Quality Performance: Garnet's exceptional hardness and physical properties contribute to its high-performance capabilities. It delivers reliable results in terms of surface preparation, cutting, and filtration, meeting the quality requirements of different industries.

8. Availability: Garnet can be found in various regions across the globe, making it a readily available resource for commercial use. This availability ensures a stable supply chain and reduces dependency on specific sources.

Overall, the advantages of the garnet market lie in its hardness, weather resistance, versatile applications, recyclability, chemical inertness, low toxicity, quality performance, and widespread availability. These factors make garnet a valuable material for diverse industries and contribute to its growing market demand.

The global garnet market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Almandine

• Pyrope

• Others

Application/End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Water Jet Cutting

• Abrasive Blasting

• Water Filtration

• Abrasive Powders

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

