Resuscitation Devices Market on Track to Reach USD 10.74 Billion by 2032, Emergen Research Reports

Increase in prevalence of various chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global resuscitation devices market size was USD 7.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) refers to a set of progressive lung illnesses that cause airflow obstruction. COPD is a primary cause of death in the United States, affecting around 16 million people. More than 65 million people globally have moderate or severe COPD, and this number is expected to climb further over the next 50 years.The Resuscitation Devices Market is a rapidly growing sector in the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory emergencies. Resuscitation devices are essential tools used to revive patients who experience cardiac arrest or respiratory failure. These devices play a crucial role in saving lives and providing immediate medical assistance in critical situations.

However, harmful effects of certain devices on neonates are expected to limit the market revenue growth. Infant resuscitation equipment used at birth must be capable of providing appropriate and consistent ventilation to a wide variety of patient weights and combinations of transitional lung states in a regulated and predictable manner. In neonatal resuscitation, if excessive pressure is applied during mechanical ventilation, it can lead to lung damage or air leak syndromes. Therefore, monitoring and adjustment of ventilators are essential to avoid further damage.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year. This statistic highlights the immense need for resuscitation devices in emergency situations. Furthermore, the American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that effective CPR, including the use of resuscitation devices, can double or triple the chances of survival for cardiac arrest patients.

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Resuscitation Devices market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Resuscitation Devices industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Resuscitation Devices market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Resuscitation Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Key Questions of Resuscitation Devices Market

What is the current size and growth rate of the resuscitation devices market?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the resuscitation devices market?

What are the different types of resuscitation devices available in the market?

What is the market share of major players in the resuscitation devices market?

What are the key trends and innovations in the resuscitation devices market?

What are the regulatory guidelines and standards governing the manufacturing and distribution of resuscitation devices?

Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Airway Management Devices

Ventilators

ICU Ventilators

Portable Ventilators

Endotracheal Tubes

Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes

Laryngeal Mask Airways

Laryngoscopes

Nasopharyngeal Airways

Oropharyngeal Airways

External Defibrillators

Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Convective Warming Blankets

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adult Patient

Pediatric Patient

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corporation

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Resuscitation Devices market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Regional Landscape section of the Resuscitation Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

