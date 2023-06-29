Neurosurgery Devices Market growing at 13.0% annually to be worth USD 36.00 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Neurosurgery Devices Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Neurosurgery Devices market with regards to the current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation for revenue and market share. The report is an all-inclusive document providing important details focusing on growth statistics, estimation of revenue shares and growth, market valuation, and also emphasizes the competitive landscape, business opportunities, and strategic alliances and approaches undertaken by the dominant industry players.

The global neurosurgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 36.00 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of neurological conditions is a major factor driving neurosurgery devices market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, the tenth major cause of mortality for adults is brain and other nervous system cancer. In 2022, primary malignant brain and Central Nervous System (CNS) tumors were expected to claim the lives of 18,280 individuals in the United States (10,710 males and 7,570 females). In 2020, it was estimated that primary CNS and brain tumors was the leading cause of 251,329 fatalities worldwide.

Regulations by governments and healthcare organizations, and ethical concerns among people are among the major factors restraining market revenue growth. By enhancing the information flow between brains, bodies, machines, networked computers, and the physical environment, neurotechnology interfaces have the potential to go beyond the treatment of sickness to the augmentation of inherent human skills. Legal, social, and ethical issues are raised by this. In addition, the Center for Devices and Regulatory Health oversees the regulation of devices. Device trials frequently include fewer participants than pharmaceutical studies and longer follow-up periods (often years).

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Neuromodulation devices segment is expected to register a high revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of neurological injuries and diseases, rising number of brain surgeries, and widespread adoption of these devices by health professionals. The frequent use of neuromodulation as a therapy for certain patients suffering from migraine, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, etc. is just recently becoming mainstream. As technology develops and physician education and adoption increase, there is a significantly strong possibility that neuromodulation therapies could have an effect on individuals’ lifestyles.

On 09 August 2021, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., a leader in surgical technology and a supplier of navigation and delivery to the brain announced a strategic and commercial partnership with the German company adeor medical AG to provide powered neurosurgery drill solutions.

Parkinson's disease segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of the condition, and rising investments in Research and Development (R&D) that are being conducted in the field. Revenue growth of this segment is also being driven by favorable reimbursement policies in certain countries across the globe and initiatives from various governments globally. For instance, Medicare and many private insurers cover deep brain stimulation surgery as a treatment for Parkinson's disease; however, the extent of coverage varies based on the patient’s insurance plan.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Occurrence of neurological diseases is rising, resulting in need for performing procedures, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the region.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as B. Braun SE, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, NEVRO CORP., Karl Storz, Abbott, Ackermann, adeor medical AG, Hangzhou HAWK Optical Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd

Regional Landscape section of the Neurosurgery Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Neurosurgery Devices Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Neurosurgery Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Neuromodulation Devices

Internal Neuromodulation Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Others

External Neuromodulation Devices

Neuroendoscopy Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Chronic Pain

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Ischemia

Deep Brain Stimulation

Parkinson's Disease

Tremor

Depression

Others

Neuroendoscopy

Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Neurosurgery Devices Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Neurosurgery Devices Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Neurosurgery Devices Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

