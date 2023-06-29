With a CAGR of 7.53%, Botulinum Toxin Market Size Worth USD 6.51 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising number of geriatric patients undergoing botulinum toxin procedures is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.40 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.53%, Market Trends – Increasing use of botulinum toxin type A-based product for symptomatic treatment” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Botulinum Toxin Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Botulinum Toxin market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Botulinum Toxin industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Botulinum Toxin industry

Global botulinum toxin market size reached USD 3.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of geriatric and middle-aged patients that are undergoing botulinum toxin procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic migraine and limb spasticity are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Botulinum toxins are obtained from the Clostridium botulinum and is lethal in nature unless diluted.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Botulinum Toxin Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report include AbbVie Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ipsen Pharma, Medy Tox Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., HUGEL, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Clarion Medical Technologies, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Taxonomy:

Emergen Research has segmented the global botulinum toxin market on the basis of media, cell line, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Botulinum Toxin A

OnabotulinumtoxinA

AbobotulinumtoxinA

IncobotulinumtoxinA

PrabotulinumtoxinA

Botulinum Toxin B

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Muscle Spasticity

Migraine

Facial Wrinkles

Focal Dystonias

Hyperhidrosis

Chronic Pain

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of Botulinum Toxin market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Botulinum Toxin market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Botulinum Toxin market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

