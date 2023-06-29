With a CAGR of 7.53%, Botulinum Toxin Market Size Worth USD 6.51 Billion in 2030
Rising number of geriatric patients undergoing botulinum toxin procedures is a key factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Botulinum Toxin Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Botulinum Toxin market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Botulinum Toxin industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Botulinum Toxin industry
Global botulinum toxin market size reached USD 3.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of geriatric and middle-aged patients that are undergoing botulinum toxin procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic migraine and limb spasticity are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Botulinum toxins are obtained from the Clostridium botulinum and is lethal in nature unless diluted.
Geographical Segmentation:
The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Botulinum Toxin Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Some major companies profiled in the global market report include AbbVie Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ipsen Pharma, Medy Tox Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., HUGEL, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Clarion Medical Technologies, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Emergen Research has segmented the global botulinum toxin market on the basis of media, cell line, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Botulinum Toxin A
OnabotulinumtoxinA
AbobotulinumtoxinA
IncobotulinumtoxinA
PrabotulinumtoxinA
Botulinum Toxin B
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Muscle Spasticity
Migraine
Facial Wrinkles
Focal Dystonias
Hyperhidrosis
Chronic Pain
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Medical Spas & Beauty Centers
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Others
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of Botulinum Toxin market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Botulinum Toxin market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the Botulinum Toxin market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
