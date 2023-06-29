Thermal Printing Market worth $ 65.38 Bn by 2030 | Key Players are Zebra Technologies Corp, SATO Holdings, Seiko Epson

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Thermal Printing Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Thermal Printing Market is dominated by key Players, such as [Zebra Technologies Corp, SATO Holdings, Seiko Epson, Star Micronics, Honeywell International, BIXOLON, Fujitsu, HP Development Company, L.P, Toshiba Tec Corporation., and Brother Industries, Ltd... These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Thermal Printing Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

The global thermal printing market size was USD 44.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing concerns regarding product safety and anti-counterfeiting is an important factor driving market revenue growth. Other factors that influence development of the worldwide market include deployment of automated and cutting-edge technologies such as Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) and wireless mobile printers. Thermal printing uses portable, dependable, and user-friendly printers and is employed in several businesses to print labels, bills, lottery tickets, and other documents, which are driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, papers printed with thermal printing are simple to recycle owing to short lifespan of chemical coating on these sheets.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Thermal Printing market, reshaping the industry landscape and influencing its growth trajectory. The Thermal Printing sector, which provides essential power systems for space missions and satellite operations, experienced both challenges and opportunities during this unprecedented crisis.The pandemic disrupted global supply chains and manufacturing operations, leading to delays in the production and delivery of Thermal Printing components and systems. Restrictions on international travel and workforce limitations imposed to curb the spread of the virus further added to the challenges faced by the industry. These disruptions resulted in project delays and increased costs for space missions, affecting the overall demand for Thermal Printing systems.

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Thermal Printing Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Thermal Printing Market .

Which are the driving factors of the Thermal Printing Market ?

Increasing Adoption of Thermal Printing Technology: The widespread adoption of thermal printing technology across various industries is a significant driver of the market. Thermal printers offer advantages such as fast printing speeds, high print quality, quiet operation, and low maintenance requirements, making them suitable for applications in retail, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and more.

Growing Demand for Point-of-Sale (POS) Systems: The rise in retail and e-commerce industries has led to an increased demand for efficient and reliable POS systems. Thermal printers play a vital role in these systems, enabling fast and accurate printing of receipts, labels, and barcodes. The need for seamless transaction processing and improved customer experience is driving the demand for thermal printing solutions in the POS market.

The Thermal Printing Market segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal printing market based on offering, printer type, format type, printing technology, application, and region:

Offering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Supplies

Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Barcode Printers

POS Printers

Kiosk & Ticket Printers

RFID Printers

Format Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial Format

Desktop Format

Mobile Format

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Direct Thermal (DT)

Thermal Transfer (TT)

Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)

The Thermal Printing Market is a rapidly growing industry that focuses on providing printing solutions using thermal technology. Thermal printing utilizes heat to create images on paper or other media, eliminating the need for ink or toner cartridges. This technology finds widespread applications in various industries, including retail, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and more.Thermal printers offer several advantages over traditional printing methods. They are known for their high printing speed, producing fast and efficient results. The print quality is often sharp and durable, ensuring clear and legible prints. Additionally, thermal printers operate quietly and require minimal maintenance, making them ideal for environments where noise and convenience are crucial factors.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast (2019-2021) of the following regions are covered in Chapters:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

