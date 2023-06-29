THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2023: THE TEMPLE OF TENNIS
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Championships, Wimbledon have stood as a beacon of sporting excellence and ideals since its inception in July 1877. The world’s oldest tennis tournament holds a special place among Rolex’s sporting partnerships, marking the start of its blossoming relationship with tennis over 40 years ago which now extends to all four Grand Slam® tournaments. The 136th edition of Wimbledon will be staged from 3–16 July, with Rolex once again present as Official Timekeeper.
ROLEX TESTIMONEE AND EIGHT-TIME WIMBLEDON MEN’S SINGLES CHAMPION ROGER FEDERER LIFTS THE TROPHY IN 2017
The Centre Court stage has hosted many epic duels in the history of the game and one player particularly synonymous with its hallowed turf is Rolex Testimonee Roger Federer. The Swiss icon has a record eight men’s singles titles and celebrates the 20th anniversary since his maiden triumph in 2003, a victory that ignited his era of dominance in the modern game in which he claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
Reflecting on his exceptional success at Wimbledon, Roger Federer said: “It is very special to win eight titles. Wimbledon was always my favourite tournament, and will always be my favourite tournament. My heroes walked the grounds here. Because of them I think I became a better player and to hold the record for the most men’s singles titles obviously means a lot to me. To be part of Wimbledon history is truly amazing.”
The Championships were also a rich source of success for fellow Testimonee Björn Borg, who won five consecutive titles between 1976 and 1980. Commenting on his affinity for Wimbledon, Björn Borg said: “It was always my dream to play at Wimbledon. In 1972, I played in the junior Wimbledon final on Court Two and after winning, I ran to Centre Court to watch the final set of the men’s final. It was an unbelievable experience and I said to myself, ‘One day I’m going to play on this court’. When my dream came true and I played on Centre Court, it was the most wonderful thing and the biggest thing in my life as a tennis player. Wimbledon is the tournament that everybody wants to win.”
Other members of the Rolex family to have triumphed at Wimbledon include Rod Laver, who reigned supreme on four occasions (1961, 1962, 1968, 1969) and Chris Evert, who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish three times (1974, 1976, 1981). These players have written the legend of Wimbledon, paving the way for the modern generation to follow in their footsteps. Among those seeking to emulate their feats this year is World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz who narrowly lost to fellow Testimonee Jannik Sinner in a heavy-hitting fourth round clash in 2022. Taylor Fritz will also be looking to build on his impressive performance at last year’s tournament, in which he reached the quarter-finals.
In the women’s game, Iga Świątek will be hoping to add to her four Grand Slam singles titles and claim her first on the manicured grass of Centre Court, having already showcased her dominance on clay and hard courts. Fellow Testimonees Coco Gauff, who became the youngest ever qualifier for the women’s singles draw at the age of 15 in 2019, and World No. 5 Caroline Garcia will also be vying for a successful run.
Though ever-changing, the Wimbledon rules remain steeped in tradition, highlighting the organizers’ desire to maintain the highest standards of etiquette. Players pay unwavering respect to the tournament’s rules and rich heritage, and seek to gain respect, of their peers and the tennis public, through their deeds on court. With the exceptional playing surface, respect for tradition and a storied past decorated by the greats who made their name on the courts of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon is the temple of tennis.
