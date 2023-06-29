Global Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
Global Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Size is being aided by the growing antifungal drugs market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2023-2028. Aided by the rising incidence of fungal infections and the broadening range of treatment options for Tinea Corporis, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Tinea Corporis, commonly known as ringworm, is a fungal infection that primarily affects the skin. Its treatment often involves antifungal medications, which are available in various forms, such as creams, lotions, powders, and tablets. These medications not only help in eliminating the infection but also alleviate associated symptoms like itching and redness. Aside from their therapeutic benefits, some antifungal drugs also exhibit preventive properties, making them an essential component in the broader dermatological treatment landscape.
The escalating global incidence of fungal infections is a significant driver for the tinea corporis treatment market growth. With the expanding global population and increased exposure to risk factors such as public showers and locker rooms, there has been a marked rise in the prevalence of Tinea Corporis. This has spurred demand for effective treatments, benefiting the overall market. Additionally, increased awareness about personal hygiene and skin health has further contributed to the demand for Tinea Corporis treatments.
The expanding range of Tinea Corporis treatment options also plays a substantial role in stimulating tinea corporis treatment market development. The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed the introduction of several new antifungal drugs with improved efficacy and fewer side effects. The cosmetic industry has also leveraged these advancements, incorporating antifungal ingredients into various skincare products, thus widening their application range. Moreover, innovations in drug delivery systems, such as the development of long-acting topical formulations, have added a new dimension to the Tinea Corporis treatment market.
Moreover, the growing focus on over-the-counter (OTC) treatments in the pharmaceutical industry has amplified the importance of antifungal medications as viable treatment options for Tinea Corporis. With the ongoing trend of self-medication and the increasing accessibility of OTC products, antifungal medications have become a key element in the global approach to Tinea Corporis treatment, thereby boosting the tinea corporis treatment market expansion.
Tinea Corporis Treatment Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.
Market Breakup by Drug Class
Antifungal
Steroids
Anti-Infectives
Others
Market Breakup by Route of Administration
Topical
Oral
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Drug Stores
Hospital Pharmacies
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global tinea corporis treatment companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
Bayer AG
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Others
