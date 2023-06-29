Unveiling the Dynamic Landscape of the Global Mouthwash Market : Trends, Players, Growth Opportunities| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness among consumers regarding dental health is a key factor driving mouthwash market revenue growth

Mouthwash Market Size – USD 6.52 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Emergence of natural and organic mouthwash ” — Emergen Research

The latest market research report on the Global "Mouthwash Market" is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Mouthwash Market is dominated by key Players, such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Procter & Gamble, 3M, Unilever, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Henkel, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and ILC Dover LP.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the mouthwash market, triggering a surge in demand and changing consumer behavior. Mouthwash, known for its oral hygiene benefits, gained newfound importance during the pandemic as individuals became more conscious of maintaining good oral health as a preventive measure. The increased emphasis on personal hygiene, including oral hygiene, coupled with growing awareness about the potential benefits of mouthwash in reducing oral bacteria and promoting fresh breath, led to a considerable spike in its usage.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global mouthwash device market size reached USD 6.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as emergence of natural and organic mouthwash and rising awareness among consumers regarding dental health. Mouthwash, commonly known as an oral rinse, is a liquid used to rinse mouth, teeth, and gums. Typically, it involves an antiseptic to eliminate harmful germs that might reside between teeth and tongue. Some individuals use mouthwash to combat bad breath, but others use it to reduce risk of tooth infection. In terms of oral care, mouthwash cannot replace brushing and flossing and is only beneficial when used properly. As different product formulations contain different chemicals, not all mouth rinses can strengthen teeth. After brushing or flossing the teeth, mouthwash is used to assist in rinsing away food particles and protecting gums and teeth against oral illnesses, for which various products are available in the market such as fluoride mouthwash, antiseptic mouthwash, cosmetic mouthwash, and natural mouthwash.

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Mouthwash Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Mouthwash Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞: Growing awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene is a significant driving factor for the mouthwash market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of oral health and the role it plays in overall well-being, leading to a greater emphasis on using mouthwash as part of their daily oral care routine.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬: Dental issues such as cavities, gum diseases, and bad breath are prevalent worldwide. The increasing prevalence of these oral health concerns is driving the demand for mouthwash products, as they are seen as effective solutions for preventing and managing these conditions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫, 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Anti-septic

Others

𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Active Salt

Mint

Fresh Tea

Others

𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Modern Trade

Departmental Store

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The mouthwash market is a dynamic and rapidly growing industry that focuses on oral hygiene products used to rinse the mouth and maintain oral health. Mouthwash, also known as oral rinse or mouth rinse, is a liquid solution used to freshen breath, kill oral bacteria, and promote healthy gums. It is typically composed of water, antiseptic ingredients, flavoring agents, and sometimes additional active ingredients such as fluoride or essential oils.The market for mouthwash has witnessed significant growth due to factors such as increasing awareness of oral hygiene, rising oral health concerns, and the preference for convenient oral care solutions. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the importance of oral health and are seeking effective products to supplement their daily oral care routines.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

