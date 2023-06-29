Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size Worth USD 15.31 Billion by 2030, Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for higher bandwidth communication devices is a key factor driving distributed antenna system market revenue growth

Distributed Antenna System Market Size – USD 8.70 Billion in 2021 To Hit USD 15.31 Billion by 2030 – at a CAGR of 6.4%” — Emergen Research

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Distributed Antenna System Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.

The global distributed antenna system market size reached USD 8.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cellphones and the rapidly increasing subscribers of cellular networks are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Significant advancements in cellphones have prompted network service providers to offer seamless coverage. This has become difficult, especially with existing macrocell base stations. According to a survey from Cisco, global demand for cellphone devices and connections are expected to increase to 13.1 billion in 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018; therefore, manufacturers are increasingly competing to incorporate various features and components that aid in improving the performance of their handsets. Also, it has prompted network service providers to upgrade from their existing connectivity technologies such as from Third-Generation (3G) to Fourth-Generation (4G) and from 4G to Fifth-Generation (5G) simultaneously. In addition, with the increasing adoption of 5G-enabled cellphones, the need for higher bandwidth is also rising. This in turn has significantly contributed to the market revenue growth. This includes Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and others. VHF and UHF are costlier and even more complex to construct. In addition, a distributed antenna system includes custom cabling, fiber optics, and other equipment thereby increasing overall costs associated with its installation. Moreover, while designing distributed antenna system all potential interferences must be identified and addressed. This includes surrounding buildings, noise, and others. Some of the interference can be removed but most of the time the goal is to work around these interferences.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Distributed Antenna System Market Report:

CommScope, Corning Incorporated, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, American Tower, AT&T Intellectual Property, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Zinwave, Whoop Wireless, HUBER+SUHNER, BTI Wireless, and Betacom Inc

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Distributed Antenna System Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Components

Services

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Distributed Antenna System Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

- Outdoor segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in the development of new products is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. On 9 June 2022 for instance, KP Performance Antennas, which is a leading network service provider and manufacturer of wireless network antennas headquartered in California, announced the launch of its new series of wide-band, log periodic, directional antennas to address myriad wireless networking applications.

- The services segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for installation services is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding the various benefits of a distributed antenna system is driving the segment’s revenue growth. Distributed antenna systems eliminate issues related to cellular connectivity and enhance cellular signals.

- The public venues segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on improving public safety, especially during any events is a key factor driving the market revenue growth in this segment. The distributed antenna system is a network of antennas that provides wireless coverage throughout an area and enhances network performance.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Distributed Antenna System Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

