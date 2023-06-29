Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Growth Analysis and Top Companies | Achieving USD 3 billion by 2031

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market

Medium-chain triglycerides market (MCTs) are dietary fats produced for their value as a healthier alternative to trans fats.

Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and increasing demand for a variety of medium-chain triglycerides products such as food, medical.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medium Chain Triglycerides Market report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The medium chain triglycerides market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Rising health concerns about dietary supplements and safe pesticides are driving global demand for medium-chain triglycerides. Medium-chain triglycerides have a weight-management benefit. The medium-chain triglycerides market is being driven by cumulative demand from developing countries' food and beverage industries, as well as increasing demand for a variety of medium chain triglycerides products such as food, medical, and others, owing to high demand from end-use industries.

The global medium-chain triglycerides market is analyzed across type, source, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By source, the coconut oil segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global medium-chain triglycerides market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. The palm kernel oil segment is also discussed in the report.

The availability of new raw materials is expected to boost the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding personal care market is expected to outpour medium-chain triglycerides demand in the coming year. Demand for global medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase and remain strong in the near future.

Furthermore, the growing use of MCT’s oil in dietary supplements and functional foods, as well as awareness of health benefits in terms of weight loss and improved metabolism, are driving medium chain triglycerides market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of medium chain triglycerides among bodybuilders and athletes due to their ability to improve performance is expected to boost medium chain triglycerides market opportunities.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global medium chain triglycerides market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market.

By application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The food & beverages and beauty & personal care products segments are also analyzed through the study.

