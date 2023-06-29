Spherical Graphite Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2027
Growing demand for consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spherical graphite market is projected to be worth USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronics products. Spherical graphite, popularly known as battery-grade graphite, finds usage in the consumption as lithium-ion batteries’ anode. Rising demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and various other consumer electronic products is creating a huge demand for lithium-ion batteries owing to its high energy density and better durability.
The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In September 2020, Imerys made an announcement about its decision to expand the capacity of its Bodio manufacturing facility, Switzerland, for the production of synthetic graphite. The decision is intended to cater to the escalating demand from the producers of lithium-ion batteries in Asia, North America, and Europe.
Natural flake graphite has the capability to disrupt the usage of synthetic graphite as the major raw material to produce spherical graphite. This is due to the substantial cost benefits offered by natural flake graphite to help battery manufacturers to decrease the overall production cost of lithium-ion batteries.
China, in terms of production, dominated the global spherical graphite market.
The spherical graphite market in Europe is observing high demand attributed to the surging demand for battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, as well as rising demand for consumer electronics products.
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Spherical Graphite market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.
Key participants include Black Rock Mining, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Qingdao Yanxin Graphite Products Company Limited, Yingkou Botian Material Technology Limited Company, Aoyu Graphite Group, Focus Graphite Inc., Battery Minerals Limited, Jixi BTR Graphite Industrial Park Co., Ltd., Syrah Resources Limited, and Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global spherical graphite market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Natural
Synthetic
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Electronics
Transportation Batteries
Energy Storage
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
