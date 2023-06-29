Food Enzymes Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry.

Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor. Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Food Enzymes market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.

Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.

Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.

Among the application segments, beverages segment revenue is expected to register faster CAGR over forecast period. Rising demand for beverages such as juices due to increasing health consciousness among consumers is driving demand.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Beverages

Brewing Products

Juices

Fortified Beverages

Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global Food Enzymes Market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2021 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines the drivers and restraints of the Food Enzymes market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

Research Report on the Food Enzymes Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Food Enzymes market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Food Enzymes market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Food Enzymes market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Enzymes market and its key segments?

