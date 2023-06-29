Soldier System Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on battlefield technology upgrade and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors

Soldier System Market Size – USD 10.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Artificial Intelligence in defense intelligence agencies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Soldier System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.19 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the next generation machineries & information technology pertaining to surveillance & reconnaissance, cyber security & data warfare especially, are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

The new report titled ‘Global Soldier System Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Soldier System market outlook over the forecast duration (2018-2019). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key market participants include

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the Soldier System market enforcement.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Soldier System Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Protection

Navigation & Imaging System

Communication & Networking System

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware Devices

Software

Display Devices

Imaging Devices

Night Vision Devices

Tracking Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Wireless Communication Devices

Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

