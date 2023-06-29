Trends and Forecast for Alagille Syndrome Market: Promising Opportunities for Industry Players by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Alagille Syndrome Market Trends – Rising number of clinical studies and trials in the field of Alagille Syndrome-based treatments

Alagille Syndrome Market Size – USD 361.89 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alagille Syndrome market size was USD 361.89 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of alagille syndrome, rising number of clinical studies and trials in the field of alagille syndrome-based treatments, and introduction of novel and advanced diagnostic platforms for early diagnosis are crucial factors driving market revenue growth.

Many researchers are trying to bet­ter understand the earliest features and manifestations of Alagille syndrome as it has drawn the attention of many researchers for many years, and they have seen the field advance from understanding disease's pathology and natural history to comprehending possibilities for treating its different clinical disease symptoms, such as liver disease. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Food and Drug Administration have granted permission to investigational drugs including Maralixibat and Odevixibat, which are key treatment alternatives for ALGS (FDA). However, their mode of action, is limited to blocking bile acid reabsorption in the intestine and is used to reduce clinical signs of uncommon cholestatic liver diseases, such as Bile Atresia and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC).

Rapid scientific advancements in research & development initiatives for treatment of alagille syndrome, have facilitated sparking significant efforts for their translation into the clinical field. 4 clinical research trials for the treatment of alagille syndrome are currently listed on ClinicalTrials.gov, 3 of which are in Phase II stage and 1 of which is in the Phase III stage. In recent decades, various possible treatments for alagille syndrome have begun preclinical and clinical development and are currently in late-stage clinical trials. Subject of ongoing study in the worldwide pharmaceutical industry is the inherited disease alagille syndrome. Major corporations, such as Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc., actively support and work on clinical studies for research into possible treatments for Alagille Syndrome. These are the key factors which are significantly contributing to market revenue growth.

However, insufficient research funding for such rare diseases as well as delayed clinical diagnosis of Alagille Syndrome, which can take months or even years, are hindering growth of this market. Furthermore, traditional screening methods present a number of drawbacks, including false-positive tests and delayed results, to name a few. These are some of the factors hindering market growth.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

CAGR: 5.8%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Albireo Pharma, Inc., Bioarray S.L., Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Endo International plc, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. and Epic Pharma, LLC.

Key Highlights from the Report

The genetic testing segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Genetic testing is a preferred approach for validating diagnosis of alagille syndrome (ALGS), which is brought on by genetic changes in the Jagged 1 (JAG1), Notch 2 (NOTCH2), or 20p12 chromosomal deletion. Nearly 95% of patients with clinical symptoms and an ALGS-related mutation are found through accurate genetic testing. This procedure, carried out by a medical expert in a lab setting, entails cellular DNA extraction and analysis to find genetic abnormalities that might be the disease's etiology. Genetic testing can help to predict patient outcomes, recurrence risk, and medical care by identifying gene mutations related to ALGS. Prenatal genetic testing (DNA samples taken during pregnancy) or preimplantation genetic testing (DNA samples taken from embryos created through in vitro fertilization) can aid in early detection of ALGS in fetus if one or both parents have the condition. These are major factors driving growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Many hospitals are working on novel and improved ways to facilitate in the early detection of alagille syndrome, with the goal of quickly transferring patients with mild symptoms to expert centers. Patients would be able to be properly tested and diagnosed, allowing them to begin treatment as soon as possible. In addition, hospital doctors and medical specialists are providing individualized methods for all forms of alagille syndrome and additional supportive drugs that address the condition's symptoms and problems.

The Europe market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Experimental drugs prepared for alagille syndrome have been gaining an increasing number of approvals in the recent years. For instance, on 30 November, 2020, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced that the validation status for company’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for its investigational drug maralixibat, for treatment of patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2), also known as Bile Salt Export Pump (BSEP) deficiency. The biopharmaceutical company is devoted to development and commercialization of novel treatments for crippling liver diseases (EMA). These are major factors driving revenue growth in this region.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

The study examines the Alagille Syndrome market in depth, focusing on its key segments. The research conducts historical and prospective market dynamics analyses and provides exact data in a well-organized format.

The research assesses the most significant market growth prospects, dynamic market trends, driving drivers, limitations, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report includes an in-depth examination of industry characteristics, the value chain of manufacturers, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business approaches.

The research also outlines the market's major regions and categories. These regions are expected to grow at a rapid pace over the projected period.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Segments Covered in Report

Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Genetic Testing

Liver Biopsy

Heart and Blood Vessel Tests

X-ray Imaging

Abdominal Ultrasound

Kidney Function Tests

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Drug Medications

Ileal Bile Acid Transporter (IBAT) inhibitors

Ursodeoxycholic Acid

Cholestyramine

Rifampicin

Late Stage Pipeline Drugs

Others

Surgery

Liver Transplantation

Kidney Surgery

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Alagille Syndrome market.

