Elevate & Advance Value-Base Care Through the Integration of Clinical and Psychosocial Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Better integration in the post-acute care environment is crucial in the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes. Without proper post-acute care services and support, individuals may face delays in recovery or complications due to a lack of knowledge about their required treatments after being discharged from the hospital, during a sudden illness, or just as they age. Providers have the opportunity to collaborate to increase access to critical clinical and psychosocial services and become knowledge sources that can empower comprehensive care delivery and overall improvement in health outcomes.
The Anchor Group NA Corp's CEO, Kevin Howell, collaborates with healthcare leaders like CABS Health Network, JASACare, Aetna, Affinity By Molina Healthcare, Bolt Healthcare, AZBilling, and One Brooklyn Health to provide education and raise awareness. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that all patients are well-informed about available post-acute care services, enabling them to make informed decisions.
Home care workers are instrumental in post-acute care, providing and supporting clients with access to vital services. These dedicated professionals bridge the gap between discharge and recovery, assisting clients with bathing, dressing, meal preparation, medical appointment and medication management, and other essential tasks crucial for patients' recovery. Their work is invaluable and deserves recognition and appreciation.
Unfortunately, home care workers are not widely recognized as "essential workers," especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a disconnect that hampers effective post-acute care planning. The goal is to bring together all involved parties, including social workers, hospital discharge teams, home care leaders, and leaders in the social services organizations, to foster enhanced communication and improve patient care quality. Kevin Howell, CEO of Anchor Group NA Corp, emphasizes the urgency of this opportunity, stating, "Integration is a priority, and it's time services providers improve collaboration, putting their patients at the center of the care continuum."
Let's work together to ensure post-acute care integration is prioritized and patients receive the best possible treatment.
This Post-Acute Care Mixer is the second event in the CareStar industry-integration series. The first event, "Breakfast for Champions - Growth Anchored in Caregiver Welfare & Experience," was hosted at the One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Hospital Campus on May 22, 2023. The purpose was to inspire agencies to adopt a fresh mindset and approach toward their home care workers. It aimed to emphasize the significance of staff welfare, explicitly highlighting the well-being of home care workers as a fundamental pillar of success and growth. The event encouraged agencies to prioritize staff welfare by offering training, support, incentives, and self-care resources.
The panel of esteemed experts included representatives from Michelle Pedrosa (Associate Director of HR & Workforce Planning - CABS Healthcare Network), JASACare—Kerry Townsend-Wright (Compliance & Personnel Manager), NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital—Ramondy Thermidor (Senior Corporate Director of Workforce Health & Safety), Tsvi Vilinsky (EVP Sales & Business Development - Director Bolt Healthcare), and Marina McClure (VP of Business Development & Provider Relations - NY Best Medical).
During the engaging discussion, various concerns and challenges were addressed, such as educating individuals about the roles of home care workers, recruitment, and building relationships within the community and with other agencies. Ms. Pedrosa from CABS Health Network highlighted that the average age of home care workers is forty-seven years old and emphasized that the industry should be looking to attract a more diverse pool of talent.
McClure from NY Best Medical debunked the misconception that homecare workers are uneducated, emphasizing that their education levels vary, with 29% holding high school degrees or higher and 22% possessing bachelor's degrees. She further noted that healthcare workers are at the core of compassionate care, and industry stakeholders need to collaborate more to make the life of the caregiver easier.
Among the esteemed panelists, Ms. Kerry Townsend-Wright stood out as a product of the industry herself. Starting as a homecare worker, she worked to attain her MSW and management position in JASACare. Her personal experience enables her to understand the challenges workers face and work towards ensuring their comfort, especially when adapting to the "new way of life" with technology.
The discussion also highlighted the challenges and advancements in technology. JASACare, led by Ms. Townsend-Wright, proactively addressed these challenges, ensuring 100% compliance in their in-services. Mr. Vilinsky from Bolt Healthcare focused on how technology is making the hiring process less painful, enabling applicants and staff to participate digitally in the recruitment process seamlessly and conveniently from their homes.
Howell stressed the importance of prioritizing staff welfare for agency success and growth. According to him, agencies emphasizing staff welfare gain a competitive edge in the hiring marketplace. To facilitate the creation of a supportive work environment and ensure the well-being of their staff, the Anchor Group has organized several events, including the upcoming event, which aims to bring agencies together to foster relationships. This effort will culminate in the inaugural CARESTAR Awards Gala on August 3, 2023. These initiatives promote staff welfare and create an engaging and collaborative atmosphere within the agency community.
EVENT: Post-Acute Care Mixer: Elevate & Advance Value Base Care Through Integration of Clinical and SDOH Services
DATE: Thursday, June 29, 2023
TIME: 6 pm – 8pm
LOCATION: The American Folk Art Museum
2 Lincoln Square, NY NY 10023
For more information about the Post Acute Care Mixer, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/post-acute-care-mixer-tickets-662455039857?aff=oddtdtcreator
About Anchor Group NA Corp.:
The Anchor Group NA Corp. is a premier emerging Fortune 1000 health services technology provider and advisory firm dedicated to solidifying the intersections of building unmatched talent, providing cutting-edge technology, and implementing structured and proven delivery platforms for mid-to-large health services companies facing off against the client and communities. For more information about The Anchor Group, please visit the event website or contact the organizers at https://www.anchorgroupcorp.com.
Sharon Devonish Leid
