Hummingbirds AI Launches GuacamoleID with IR Cameras - The Ultimate Face Matching Solution for the Dark

GuacamoleID IR Camera

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hummingbirds AI, a leading vision AI company in the automation and security space, has unveiled GuacamoleID with InfraRed (IR) cameras, a new feature that enables face matching in extremely low light and pitch-dark environments. GuacamoleID with IR cameras is designed for use cases that require GuacamoleID working in the pitch dark, such as police departments, to enforce the security and safety of officers on the go and protect the privacy of screen and compliance with CJIS. GuacamoleID with IR cameras can detect faces in pitch dark and run facial biometrics on video footage in the pitch dark, using infrared (IR) technology.

This is the first time any company other than Microsoft has created a solution that performs face matching in pitch dark and it opens doors for expanding the use cases of continuous authentication to many areas that were limited due to pitch dark. GuacamoleID with IR cameras works by using an IR camera that emits invisible IR light and captures the reflected IR light from the faces. The IR camera can see the faces even when there is no visible light. GuacamoleID then uses face-matching algorithms to verify the identity of the users and block unauthorized access or view from other people. GuacamoleID also uses face matching to lock and unlock the computer automatically when the users leave or come back, saving them time and hassle on logging in and out.

GuacamoleID with IR cameras improves efficiency, productivity, security, and compliance for remote workers and businesses that operate in pitch-dark environments. GuacamoleID helps users maintain their privacy and convenience while working remotely, enhancing business security and compliance.

“We are very excited to launch GuacamoleID with IR cameras, a breakthrough feature that enables face matching in the pitch dark. This is a game-changer for many use cases that require GuacamoleID working in the pitch dark, such as police departments. We are proud to be the first company other than Microsoft to create a solution that performs face matching in pitch dark and we look forward to expanding the use cases of continuous authentication to many areas that were limited due to pitch dark.” said Nima Schei, MD, the founder and CEO of Hummingbirds AI.

Sara Zargaran, the chief growth officer and co-founder of Hummingbirds AI adds: “We have been working closely with many police departments and police officers on the road who shared with us their problem of enforcing CJIS compliance and protecting the privacy of their screen once they pull up CJIS data and they have a person in the backseat. They also told us how security becomes harder to enforce for police officers who are constantly on the move and face various threats. We listened to their pain points and we created GuacamoleID with IR cameras, a solution that not only helps the overall security posture of the department but also helps with the safety of officers on the road. We are very proud of our team to be able to solve this pain point for our public safety customers.”

GuacamoleID with IR cameras is available now for customers who have an IR camera on their devices. For more information, please visit www.hummingbirds.ai or contact saza@hummingbirds.ai.