Separated families supported for 35 years

CANADA, June 28 - Nearly 336,000 parents have benefited from the free supports offered by the BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA), which helps facilitate child or spousal support payments.

For 35 years, BCFMA has worked to provide financial stability for both sides of families going through separation or divorce. The agency connects families to legal, financial and social services supports to reduce the risk of poverty and works with partner agencies across Canada and around the world to get families the financial support they need.

“Going through a separation or divorce can be extremely difficult for families, and if keeping a roof over your head and food on the table at the same time is a concern, it can be incredibly overwhelming to move forward,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “BCFMA makes it easier for families to take this important step by helping to make sure payments don’t cause undue pressure to either parent and supporting parents and their children to focus on their well-being.”

Since its inception in 1988, BCFMA has managed more than 179,000 cases and collected and distributed more than $5 billion to B.C. families. Approximately 33,500 payments are sent to families each month.

BCFMA has recently expanded its reach by updating its services to improve accessibility and now offers online enrolment. Families that have a court-certified maintenance order or agreement can contact the BCFMA to collect payments on their behalf and connect to support services. A mobile app will be released soon, and BCFMA is working on adding multiple language options to these tools.

“You don’t know what kind of supports you’re going to need until you need them, and knowing there is somewhere that can help is critical,” says Angela A., a recipient of BCFMA services. “BCFMA helped me get financial support payments on a consistent basis. If I didn’t have family maintenance, I wouldn’t have support. They helped me and my family when I needed it most.”

The agency is launching a new pilot program that will focus on the elimination of systemic barriers that under-served and Indigenous parents may experience when accessing BCFMA. Through consultation and collaboration, the results of this program will inform future initiatives.

The BCFMA was established as a Crown corporation under the Ministry of Attorney General in 2019 and provides connections to support services to families struggling with separation under the Family Maintenance Enforcement Act.

Learn More:

For information about the BCFMA, visit: https://www.bcfma.ca/