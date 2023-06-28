Amana Care Clinic Offers Walk-in Urgent Care Clinic in Muscatine Iowa

/EIN News/ -- Muscatine, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscatine, Iowa -

Amana Care Clinic wants to emphasize that they are offering a walk-in Muscatine urgent care clinic, which means there is no need for setting up an appointment. This implies that there will be less waiting time for patients. In addition, patients would be able to make an online reservation rather than drive to the clinic. As a walk-in urgent care medical clinic, they expect more people with minor illnesses to find a much more convenient alternative to other local health clinics, hospitals, and emergency rooms.

Muscatine is a city located in Muscatine County in Iowa and it is rich in activities, history, innovation, amenities, and natural beauty. The city has various attractions that residents and visitors go to. These include the: Ardon Creek Winery, Butterfly Garden, Contrary Brewing Company, Environmental Learning Center, Melons/Produce, Muscatine Aquatic Center, Muscatine Art Center, National Pearl Button Museum, Pine Creek Grist Mill, Playgrounds, Sino-U.S. Friendship House, A Stroll Through Old Muscatine - A Walking Tour Book, The Old Barn, Wilton Candy Kitchen, and Wineries and Vineyards. Residents and visitors while going to the different attractions In Muscatine can rest assured that if they need urgent care, they can go to Amana Care Clinic and simply walk in.

A spokesperson for Amana Care Clinic says, "Amana Care Walk-In Clinic is committed to providing affordable, convenient, quality medical care in a patient friendly environment. Before you need urgent care, you’re welcome to drop by for a visit to learn more about us – just walk right in."

Amana Care Clinic provided examples of urgent care issues that they can handle so that patients no longer have to wait in line in the emergency department of a hospital and in other health care clinics. These include: abrasions; back discomfort; bites; burns; childhood illness such as rashes, pink eye, or eye symptoms, impetigo; cold symptoms such as sore throat, fever, cough; cut or laceration, needing stitches, wound follow-up, wound recheck, dressing change, and removal of sutures; diarrhea; ear pain or infection; fish hook removal; fractured bone; injury of the foot, ankle, knee, hand, wrist, elbow; joint pain; muscle injury – pull, strain, sprain; rash; sinus pain or infection; sunburn; sports physicals; urinary tract infection; vaginal discharge; full lab services; x-rays; and other minor health conditions. Those who would like to know more about Amana Care Clinic can visit their Facebook page.

For certain conditions, they recommend that the patient visit the emergency department or they can call 911. These include: severe bleeding that won't stop; serious difficulty breathing; change in mental status (such as unusual behavior, confusion, or difficulty arousing); chest pain; choking, coughing or vomiting blood; fainting or loss of consciousness; feelings of wanting to harm oneself or others; head or spine injury; severe or persistent vomiting or diarrhea; sudden injury due to motor vehicle injury; burns or smoke inhalation; near drowning; a deep or large wound; sudden dizziness, weakness or change in vision; swallowing a poisonous substance; abdominal pain; carbon monoxide exposure; sudden blindness or severe eye injury; partial or full paralysis; sexual assault; pregnancy related concerns; and vaginal bleeding (non-pregnancy).

Amana Care Clinic was founded to provide a clinic for the neighborhood in Muscatine and also in Davenport where patients can go to for minor health issues that don’t require a visit to the emergency department. The medical staff at the clinic are among the best available or quickly diagnosing a particular patient’s health problem and provide the proper treatment, using their advanced facilities, exam rooms, X-ray, lab equipment. Patients can visit the clinic and walk right in or sign in online to reserve a spot and they are assured they will be seen by an expert and compassionate medical professional, without the usual long waiting in line.

Those who are interested in getting urgent care services in Muscatine and nearby areas can visit the Amana Care Clinic - Muscatine website or contact them on the phone or through email. Those interested can also visit the clinic’s Instagram page. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Sunday to Thursday. Last patient check-in would be 30 minutes before closing.

