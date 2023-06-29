Ignite Communities Launches as a Premier Property Management Company
Property management company to oversee a portfolio of manufactured home communities
By sharing my passion for innovation with other professionals, my goal is to develop strategies that will help more people realize their dreams of home ownership in this tumultuous economic time”CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Communities, a resident-centric property management company, has launched to manage and improve long-standing manufactured housing communities. The property management organization will pave pathways for the evolving generation of homeowners while providing the highest level of service to current owners of manufactured homes. President of Ignite Communities, Danya Mallad, will lead the company's entrance into the market while managing dozens of communities along the way.
— Danya Mallad, President of Ignite Communities
“The manufactured housing industry continues to grow at an exponential rate as young homeowners are looking for communities to put down roots,” says Danya Mallad, President of Ignite Communities. “By sharing my passion for innovation with other industry professionals, my goal is to develop strategies that will help more people realize their dreams of home ownership in this tumultuous economic time.”
Mallad brings an extensive background in the development of affordable housing communities with a specific focus on creating a customer-centric approach to impact the resident’s overall experience. For the past thirty years, Mallad has demonstrated a history of growing sales through streamlining business operations and improving the resident experience within communities. Mallad will implement effective processes to address current inadequacies and provide the highest quality service to all residents. Her work with Ignite Communities will elevate community living experiences for all residents by providing access to extensive manufactured housing options.
Ignite Communities strives to provide an extraordinary living experience that maintains the highest level of comfort and care for all its residents. The property management company’s primary goal and vision is to evolve and clarify the existing perspective on manufactured home living by bringing to light the luxurious accommodations available for prospective homeowners. Each Ignite Community is a thriving neighborhood where residents will feel at home to create fond memories, blazing new trails for many generations of homeowners.
About Ignite Communities:
Ignite Communities is a US-based property management group focused on improving, reinvesting, and further developing manufactured home communities, ensuring long-term, beautiful housing for their residents. Ignite Communities manages dozens of manufactured home communities across the country, expanding access to amenities as well as building a safe, beautiful community.
Katie Geraghty
10 to 1 Public Relations
email us here