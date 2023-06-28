Wraparound supports expanded for young people

CANADA, June 28 - Young people with addictions challenges will now have access to more wraparound supports to get the help they need in hospital and the community on their pathway to wellness.

Government is investing $1.73 million in Dan’s Legacy Foundation to support 10 therapists, two social workers and four youth outreach workers to provide counselling and other supports to vulnerable young people living with mental-health and addiction challenges.

“I hear from families and front-line workers that when young people with addiction challenges are in hospital, they can sometimes be released without any connection to supports in the community,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “I am pleased that our government is expanding our partnership with Dan’s Legacy Foundation, providing better mental-health and addictions supports for vulnerable youth, as part of a continuum of care that young people need and deserve.”

To ensure these services reach even more young people, BC Children’s Hospital is partnering with Dan’s Legacy Foundation to provide after-hours on-call support to young people experiencing substance-use challenges, while they receive medical treatment and care at the hospital.

As part of the agreement, when a young person aged 15 to 25 is admitted to BC Children’s Hospital emergency department and asks for help, they will be able to access counselling and other supports from Dan’s Legacy’s social workers, outreach workers and therapists, along with followup services to help them transition back to their community.

“Today’s announcement is another important step in enhancing our capacity and access to vital support for youth struggling with addictions,” said Sarah Bell, chief operating officer, BC Children’s Hospital. “We are grateful to Dan’s Legacy Foundation and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions for their partnership and collaboration.”

Dan’s Legacy Foundation provides mental-health and addictions support for vulnerable youth, including youth who are unhoused, Indigenous, in and out of care, survivors of trauma, 2SLGBTQIA+, or are at risk.

“We know there’s a small window of opportunity to connect with the youth when they ask for help, and ensure they receive the full measure of trauma-informed support necessary for recovery. This funding from the Province allows us to increase our capacity to fully meet that need,” said Barbara Coates, executive director of Dan’s Legacy. “We thank Minister Whiteside and the Province for their continued and significant support.”

Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and addiction challenges is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for building a comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Quote:

George Heyman, MLA for Vancouver-Fairview –

“When a young person with mental-health and addiction challenges comes to an emergency department asking for help, they need to be met by people delivering services. This memorandum of agreement between Dan’s Legacy Foundation and BC Children’s Hospital, and subsequent funding, will ensure young people get the supports they need and deserve during a vulnerable time in their lives.”

Quick Facts:

Ninety per cent of substance-use disorders start in adolescence.

It is estimated that more than 700 vulnerable youth will be connected to services thanks to funding for Dan’s Legacy.

The Province has invested more than $5.9 million since 2018 to support the services offered by Dan’s Legacy.

Learn More:

To learn about Dan’s Legacy Foundation, visit: danslegacy.com

To learn about youth mental-health and substance-use supports, visit: https://www.wellbeing.gov.bc.ca/youth

To learn about youth substance-use beds, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/mental-health-and-addictions-strategy/youth-substance-use-beds