Kornit Digital and Amaze Software Offer On-Demand Production and Fulfillment to Social Media Creators

Kornit Global Fulfillment Network with proven MAX technology and Amaze Creator Commerce Platform to bring branded products to market faster

Amaze Spring platform serves 11 million creators in 100+ countries to connect with millions of fans worldwide for greater access to brand-specific collections at greater value

KornitX Workflow Solutions drive Global Fulfillment Network, empowering creators to offer a pixel-to-parcel-to doorstep experience



/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, announced today Amaze Software, Inc. – parent company of the Amaze, Spring, and Outfts platforms – has selected KornitX Workflow Solutions and Kornit MAX digital on-demand fabric and textile decoration technologies as the platform to deliver their vision. Combined with the Amaze Creator Commerce Platform, the companies will jointly bring the power of on-demand production and fulfillment to new and existing social media creators, enabling them to better monetize branded products.

Kornit’s Global Fulfillment Network helps companies like Amaze Software connect creators with high-quality garment and textile production fulfillers across the globe. The platform is backed by the KornitX workflow engine, seamlessly integrating across industry-proven Kornit MAX technology-based fabric and textile decoration systems for end-to-end production, visibility, and control.

“The social commerce market is growing rapidly, but creators struggle to capitalize on delivering branded products, as typical production cannot meet the expectations of brands and consumers for greater sustainability, creativity, agility, and market reactivity. Our flexible Global Fulfillment Network and proven on-demand digital textile technologies are designed to tackle those complexities,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Combined with Amaze’s significant market reach and focus on creators, we’re enabling branded collections to be delivered without production limitations, wasted inventory, or minimum order requirements – connecting with fans in-market to build tomorrow’s brands while driving price-competitive revenue opportunities.”

Amaze Software’s Spring platform is at the forefront of social commerce and revolutionizes the way creators monetize content and engage with their fans. With seamless integration across renowned social platforms including Instagram, TikTok Shops, Twitch, and more. The Spring platform offers an unparalleled opportunity for fans to conveniently make purchases directly from where they consume the creator’s content. This allows creators to significantly enhance engagement and cultivate a more profound brand presence. Moreover, the user-friendly experience and no cost of entry attracts thousands of aspiring creators to join the Spring platform daily, further fueling its exponential growth.

“There are more creators on social platforms than ever before. Our vision is to translate these voices into enduring brands by allowing virtually anyone to create and capitalize on their ideas,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer at Amaze. “Kornit is key to making this possible, allowing us to enter new markets faster, offering better fan experiences and remaining nimble in this ever-changing market.”

For more details on Kornit’s ability to link creators with high quality global production, please see watch the latest on KornitX in action. To see how the Amaze Creator Commerce Platform can accelerate your business, please see the latest blog.

About Amaze Software Inc.

Amaze Software, Inc. is an all-in-one, end-to-end commerce solution for any creator looking to generate sustainable monetization and depth of community connection. Our creator success solutions include a merchandising platform, advanced commerce design application, and scalable managed services that help anyone sell anything, anywhere. We believe anyone can be a creator and that everyone should be empowered to tell their unique story, cultivate deeper connections with their customers, and create authentic, shoppable experiences that allow them to monetize their passion.

We’re on a mission to unleash potential and make it easy to create, share, and sell products and services. Build a no-code web page at www.amaze.co or launch a free store at www.springforcreators.com . For press inquiries, please email press@amaze.co

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Kornit Media Contact

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Kornit Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

andrew.backman@kornit.com