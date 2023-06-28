WSP Ranks Sixth Among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights for the third consecutive year. This achievement highlights top scores in environmental metrics, sustainable investment, and diversity.



“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collective efforts of our teams who continuously strive to make a positive impact on society and the environment. We are proud of our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and performance, and grateful for this acknowledgment,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. “We take great pride in being ranked once again among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, and this accolade fuels our motivation to continue pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. It serves as a powerful reminder that our purpose-driven approach and practices make a real difference.”

WSP’s recent ESG achievements include:

Sustainable Investment: WSP completed several acquisitions in 2022 and 2023 which ramped up its environmental business capacity and expanded its renewable energy, water, and ESG-related services offerings, including Wood’s Environment & Infrastructure business; Climate Finance Advisors; Greencap Holdings and BG Consulting Engineers.



WSP completed several acquisitions in 2022 and 2023 which ramped up its environmental business capacity and expanded its renewable energy, water, and ESG-related services offerings, including Wood’s Environment & Infrastructure business; Climate Finance Advisors; Greencap Holdings and BG Consulting Engineers. Sustainable Revenues: Approximately 59.3% of WSP’s 2022 annualized gross revenues were derived from services aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is ahead of its 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan objective.



Approximately 59.3% of WSP’s 2022 annualized gross revenues were derived from services aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is ahead of its 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan objective. Linking Leader Compensation to ESG performance: Since 2022, a portion of WSP’s global and regional leaders’ variable compensation has been linked to ESG factors such as SDG-Linked Revenues, employee engagement, inclusion and diversity, health and safety, and ethics and compliance.

Since 2022, a portion of WSP’s global and regional leaders’ variable compensation has been linked to ESG factors such as SDG-Linked Revenues, employee engagement, inclusion and diversity, health and safety, and ethics and compliance. Climate Goals : WSP has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040. To support its ongoing efforts, WSP has had its near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative. In 2022, WSP made progress towards its goals by reducing its total scope 1, scope 2 (market-based) and scope 3 GHG emissions by 26%, compared to its 2018 base year.

: WSP has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040. To support its ongoing efforts, WSP has had its near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative. In 2022, WSP made progress towards its goals by reducing its total scope 1, scope 2 (market-based) and scope 3 GHG emissions by 26%, compared to its 2018 base year. Diversity: As of March 2023, women represent more than 30% of WSP’s Board of Directors. In addition, 27% of WSP’s Global Leadership Team are women and 9% are members of ethnic minorities.

For more information on WSP’s commitment to a sustainable future, see our 2022 Global ESG Report, entitled Purposeful Impact.

ABOUT CORPORATE KNIGHTS

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research B Corp. Its media division publishes the award-winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports, and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Learn more at corporateknights.com.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

Phone: 438-843-7317

alain.michaud@wsp.com

